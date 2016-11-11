Carpinteria Knocked Out in First Round

Football

St. Genevieve wore down Carpinteria in the second half and defeated the Warriors 42-7 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 12 first-round football playoff game on Friday night at Crespi High in Encino.

The Warriors hung with speedy St. Genevieve in the first half, trailing by just a touchdown, 14-7. But the Valiants turned running back Darrious Gaines loose in the second half and he responded with a pair of touchdowns: a 15-yard run in the third quarter and a 70-yarder in the fourth.

Quarterback Anthony Smets hit Eljah Ebe on a 15-yard scoring pass and broke off a 40-yard run in the second half.

Carpinteria ends the season at 4-7 while St. Genevieve improves to 10-1.

