Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Seeks Community Input at Planning Meetings

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District has commissioned a Standards of Cover Study to give us a road map for the District’s future.

The contractor, Citygate Associates LLC, will be on site describing what this study consists of and gathering citizen input on what they expect from their Fire Department.

We are inviting our community members to join us Wednesday, March 9, at one of our two meetings.

There will be a meeting at Station 1, located at 911 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and a second meeting at the Summerland Presbyterian Church, located at 2400 Lillie Ave. in Summerland. from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Grace Donnelly at [email protected] or 805.566.2453.