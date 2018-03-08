Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Wins Shootout to Advance to Regional Championship

Warriors prevail 4-1 against Chavez, will play Rubidoux for title at home on Saturday

Carpinteria players rush Jose Jimenez after he converts the deciding shot in a penalty-kick shootout in the SoCal Regional semifinals. Click to view larger
Carpinteria players rush Jose Jimenez after he converts the deciding shot in a penalty-kick shootout in the SoCal Regional semifinals. (Rosana Swing photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 8, 2018 | 6:50 p.m.

Carpinteria survived a penalty-kick shootout and earned the opportunity to play for a CIF boys soccer double. 

The Warriors defeated Chavez of Delano, a CIF Central Section champion, 4-1 in a shootout and advanced to the CIF SoCal Regional Division 5 championship game on Saturday. They'll host Rubidoux at 4 p.m., in a rematch of the Southern Section Division 6 final they won 3-2 in overtime last weekend in Corona.

Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada stops a Chavez shot during the penalty-kick shootout. Click to view larger
Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada stops a Chavez shot during the penalty-kick shootout. (Rosana Swing photo)

Carpinteria and Chavez battled to a 1-1 tie through regulation and a 15-minute overtime period at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors scored in the fourth minute on a goal by Mario Jimenez off an assist from Jose Jimenez, who received a long ball from center back Eddie Mendoza. Mario Jimenez, who started in place of injured Vincent Gonzalez, slipped the ball past the goalkeeper.

Carlos Macias scored off a corner kick to knot the score for Chavez in the 60th minute.

Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero substituted several starters during the game.

"We had several of our starters come out of the game with some tires legs," he said. "We made the necessary adjustments to stay in the game versus a very tough opponent in Chavez High School. 

In the shootout, Mendoza, Gabriel Barajas, Luis Garcia and Jose Jimenez converted for Carpinteria.

Chavez scored on its first attempt and missed high on the second. Carpinteria goalkeeper Cristian Estrada stopped the third shot to give Jose Jimenez the chance to finish the shootout. He delivered to extend the Warriors' history-making season one more game.

"We don't have one or two superstar athletes," Quintero said about his squad. "Our entire team steps up and picks up one another when it truly matters. Everyone played a role in tonight's victory. The boys deserve to be here through their hard work and perseverance."

