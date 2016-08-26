Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Football

Cate 8-Man Football Preview

Rams loaded with experienced players

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | August 26, 2016

Cate football returns 18 players from a team that went 9-1 and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section 8-Man Large Schools Division semifinals.

"This group has a good grasp at the work that must be put in to maintain the level in which we expect to play," said long-time coach Ben Soto.

The Rams have solid offensive line, led by senior Henry Dawson (6-foot, 190 pounds) and juniors Eric Yi (6-0, 255), Chris Bennett (6-4, 225) and Luke Beckman. They'll pave the way for senior running backs Pierce Lundt (5-11, 170 pounds) and Ryder Dinning (5-11, 160) and Musa Hakim (6-0, 185). Also in the mix at running back are juniors Desmond Castillo (5-8, 155) and Will Bolin (6-1, 180) and senior Chase McCaw (5-10, 160).

McCaw is one of the leaders of the defensive unit along with Hakim, Beckmen, Dinning and Lundt. Sophomores Jake Nelson (6-4, 210), Drew Anastasio (5-8, 185) and Carson Williams (6-4, 185) are expected to make an impact on defense.

A look at Cate football:

League: Condor 
CIF Playoff Division:  8-Man Large Division.
Head Coach:  Ben Soto
Coaching Staff: Juarez Newsome, Mel Deaile, Marvin Lowell, Wade Ransom, David Soto, Matt Drew.

Projected Offensive Starters: TE/ T - Henry Dawson, Colin Browne. Guards -  Eric Yi, Chris Bennett. Center - Luke Beckmen; Running Backs - Pierce Lundt, Ryder Dinning. QB - Patrick Armstrong, Jack Deardorff.

Projected Defensive Starters: Line - Jake Nelson, Musa Hakim, Henry Dawson; Linebackers - Chase McCaw, Colin Browne, Luke Beckmen, Pierce Lundt; Safety - Ryder Dinning.

Comment from Coach Soto: We are looking forward to another challenging year. Our schedule is going to hopefully get us ready for a deep playoff run (should we get there), starting with our Week-1 contest against 2015 CIF Champion and 2016 semifinalist Mojave. The Condor League will be tough as always, as Orcutt Academy, Villanova, Laguna Blanca and Thacher will all field very strong and competitive teams.

