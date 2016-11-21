Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel Qualifies for State Meet

Cate junior Kyril Van Schendel qualified for the CIF State Cross Country Championships by finishing in fifth place at the Southern Section Division 5 boys race in Riverside on Saturday.
Van Schendel ran 15:25 on the three-mile course to book his spot in the state meet in Fresno this Saturday. This will be his second straight state meet; he finished 13th last year.
Cate's boys team finished 19th out of 24 teams at the Southern Section finals. The team improved on its prelims time by two minutes. Cate's runners included Henry Walsh (17:31), Ian MacFarlane (17:46), Francesco Duffy-Boscagli (18:35), Josh Shields (18:41) and Israel Sanchez (19:59).