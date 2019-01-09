Challah Bake Gives Kids a Slice of Jewish Tradition

Chabad of the S. Barbara will host a Kids Mega Challah Bake, allowing children to experience a huge challah-baking party, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

The Kids Challah Bake is modeled after the success of the women's Mega Challah Bake, where hundreds of local women joined in the tradition of baking the delicious Shabbat dinner bread.

The challah bake allows children to create their own bread from scratch. An ancient craft with a modern message, challah bread-making combines the experience of baking bread from raw ingredients with the traditional braiding into loaves of challah.

Teen and adult volunteers will help guide the children through the challah-making steps.

“Baking challah is an age-old tradition practiced by our ancestors all the way back to the Matriarch Sarah,” said Shterna Kudan, youth director of Chabad of S. Barbara. “The mega challah bake will be an event you don’t want to miss.

“We feel it’s an opportunity for local Jewish children, regardless of affiliation or commitment, to join together in a fun, hands-on, and educational experience.”

Admission is $10 per child, which includes a Challah Bake apron and a challah. Reservations can be made online at SBChallahBake.com.

For more information, call Shterna, 805-636-5085 or [email protected] or visit www.SBChallahBake.com.

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan.