Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, January 9 , 2019, 6:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Challah Bake Gives Kids a Slice of Jewish Tradition

By Rabbi Zalmy Kudan | January 9, 2019 | 3:23 p.m.

Chabad of the S. Barbara will host a Kids Mega Challah Bake, allowing children to experience a huge challah-baking party, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.  

The Kids Challah Bake is modeled after the success of the women's Mega Challah Bake, where hundreds of local women joined in the tradition of baking the delicious Shabbat dinner bread.

The challah bake allows children to create their own bread from scratch. An ancient craft with a modern message, challah bread-making combines the experience of baking bread from raw ingredients with the traditional braiding into loaves of challah.

Teen and adult volunteers will help guide the children through the challah-making steps.

“Baking challah is an age-old tradition practiced by our ancestors all the way back to the Matriarch Sarah,” said Shterna Kudan, youth director of Chabad of S. Barbara. “The mega challah bake will be an event you don’t want to miss.

“We feel it’s an opportunity for local Jewish children, regardless of affiliation or commitment, to join together in a fun, hands-on, and educational experience.”

Admission is $10 per child, which includes a Challah Bake apron and a challah. Reservations can be made online at SBChallahBake.com.

For more information, call Shterna, 805-636-5085 or [email protected] or visit www.SBChallahBake.com.

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 