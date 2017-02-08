Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Channelkeeper: ‘Rein in Rain’ With Recycled Oak Barrels

By Kira Redmond for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper | February 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rein the Rain! SB Channelkeeper Partners with Vintners and Brewers to Help Community Conserve Water with Repurposed Rain Barrels

 
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Partners with Vintners and Brewers to Help Community Conserve Water with Repurposed Rain Barrels
 
At long last, a series of welcome winter storms dropped some much-needed rain on the South Coast.

In an effort to help the community conserve water by capturing that free, clean rainwater for later reuse, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is partnering with local breweries and wineries to repurpose barrels previously used to age beer and wine into rain barrels.

Through Channelkeeper’s Rein the Rain Project, several local brewers and vintners, including Figueroa Mountain Brewery, Beckmen Winery, Buttonwood Winery and Imagine Wines, have donated used barrels to Channelkeeper.

Channelkeeper has purchased simple kits that convert the barrels into rain barrels and is offering the barrels and kits for sale for $100.

These oak barrels hold 60 gallons and fill quickly by capturing rain running off even a small roof with just one-quarter inch of rain, storing it for later reuse for plant and landscape irrigation.

The barrels are available for pickup at the Channelkeeper office, 714 Bond Ave., Santa Barbara. Tthe conversion kits come complete with step-by-step directions and all the pieces needed to connect the barrel to a rectangular downspout.  
 
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with local breweries and wineries to recycle used barrels and turn them into attractive water-saving devices that anyone can use,” said Kira Redmond, executive director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

“Even with all the recent rain, we need to make conservation a way of life in Santa Barbara," Redmond said.

"This is such a fun and innovative way for us to spread the word about water conservation to a broader audience, and to give people who want to make a difference an easy tool to conserve water, save money and prevent pollution at the same time,” Redmond said..
 
Despite the recent deluge, Santa Barbara’s primary water supply source, Lake Cachuma, is still only at 14 percent capacity, and Santa Barbara County remains one of the last remaining regions in California still in an extreme drought.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper has been championing sustainable water supply solutions in response to the drought, including rainwater capture, recycled water and heightened water use efficiency, over more expensive and environmentally harmful alternatives like seawater desalination.

Helping set community members up with simple tools like rain barrels (which conserve water and reduce stormwater runoff, the main source of water pollution) complements Channelkeeper’s advocacy and public education efforts to facilitate a transition to a more sustainable water supply portfolio on the South Coast, Redmond said.
 
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through science-based advocacy, education, field work and enforcement. To learn more, visit www.sbck.org.
 
— Kira Redmond for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper,

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 