Chowder Fest Champions Legal Aid Foundation

The sixth annual Chowder Fest attracted 600 hungry supporters to Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort on an afternoon perfect for chowder, fresh bread and pizza and wine and local beer samplings.

Chowderheads could enjoy more than their fill at 35 booths with purveyors who ladled a variety of fish and clam chowders.

Professional judges for various chowder prizes included Chef Michael Hutchings, chef and food writer Laurence Hauben and chefs Diana Cuttrell and Kurt Steeber.

The top people’s choice awards were presented to the top chowders at the end of the afternoon.

The 2015 Chowder Champion and first place winner for the creative category was Four Seasons Biltmore and second place in creative chowder division went to Santa Barbara Fish Market.

The first place winner in the traditional chowder division went to Crocodile Restaurant and Bar and second place for traditional chowder went to Three Pickles (who was last year's champion).

The people's choice trophy went to Jalama Beach Grill.

Legal Aid Foundation Executive Director Molora Vadnais told Noozhawk, “We are pleased to announce that the sixth annual Chowderfest was our most successful event yet! The Legal Aid Foundation would like to extend a warm thank you to all of our guests, vendors, sponsors and volunteers who participated in a chowder-filled Sunday afternoon."

"We netted about $51,000, which was about $15,000 more than last year,” Vadnais said.

These proceeds will benefit the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and its mission to provide high-quality legal services to ensure that low-income persons and seniors have access to the civil justice system in times of crisis; to secure safe, habitable shelter; to adequate income and to protection from domestic violence and elder abuse.

The assembled guests were thanked for attending and sponsors were recognized for "helping to keep victims of domestic violence from harm's way, preventing homelessness and helping seniors to live with dignity and independence."

These major sponsors included Food and Home Magazine and title sponsor The Santa Barbara County Bar Association,

Top sponsors Myers Law Group; Cappello & Noël LLP; Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld; Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; Ehlers and Fairbanks, P.C.; Foley, Bezek, Behle & Curtis LLP; Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy; Santa Barbara Community Phone Book; Bill and Susan Wagner; Deckers Outdoor Corporation; Community West Bank; The Egenolf Group, LLP and many others.

Along with generous caterers and restaurants, vintners and brewer contributed to the fest, including the wineries Brander, Buttonwood, Silver, Kalyra, Lucas & Lewellen, Whitcraft, Demetria, Summerland, Grassini, as well as breweries Figueroa Mountain, Lagunitas, Island Brewing Co., Telegraph, Firestone Walker.

Yummy food purveyors included SB Fish Market, Enterprise Fish Company, Mac’s Fish & Chips, Chase Restaurant, Ojai Jelly, Whole Foods, Deux Bakery, Three Pickles Deli, Jalama Beach Grill and more.

While enjoying all the food and beverages, attendees were entertained by John Corbett and the John Corbett Band.

For more information contact the Legal Aid Foundation at 805.963.6754 or visit www.lafsbc.org.

