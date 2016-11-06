Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:41 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

CIF Football: Dos Pueblos Seeded 4th in Division 10; Santa Barbara Gets At-Large Bid

Bishop Diego opens at home against Salesian; Lompoc, Carpinteria and St. Joseph also representing Santa Barbara County in playoffs

Quarterback Kellen Roberts leads Dos Pueblos into the CIF playoffs for the first time since 2012. Click to view larger
Quarterback Kellen Roberts leads Dos Pueblos into the CIF playoffs for the first time since 2012.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 6, 2016 | 10:39 a.m.

The football gods were with Dos Pueblos over the weekend.

On Friday, the Chargers won at Ventura, tied for the Channel League title and won a vote of the league's principals and athletic directors for one of the two automatic CIF-Southern Section playoff berths.

On Sunday, they were awarded the No. 4 seed in the Southern Section Division 10 playoffs and a first-round home game against Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo (4-5, Northern League No. 2) on Friday night.

Six football teams from the county received playoff berths when the pairings in 13 divisions were released Sunday. This is the first year of the competitive equity-based playoff system devised by the CIF. Lompoc is the highest placed county schools in the system at Division 4, Bishop Diego and St. Joseph are in Division 5, Santa Barbara in D-9, Dos Pueblos in D-10 and Carpinteria in D-12.

Santa Barbara, which tied with Dos Pueblos and Ventura for the Channel League title but lost the vote for the automatic berths, wound up getting an at-large bid in Division 9. The Dons (5-5), now the Golden Tornado for the postseason, will play at Agoura (3-7, Canyon, No. 1) in the first round.

Bishop Diego (7-3, Tri-Valley No. 1) drew a first-round home game against Salesian (6-4, Angelus No. 3) in Division 5 and Carpinteria (4-6, Frontier No. 2) received a spot in the Division 12 bracket and travel to St. Genevieve (9-1, Santa Fe No. 2) in Panorama City.

From the North County, undefeated and Los Padres League-champion Lompoc was seeded No. 2 in Division 4. The Braves (10-0) begin their playoff run at home against Carter (5-5 Citrus Belt No. 2) of Fontana. St. Joseph (6-4, LPL No. 2) plays at Fullerton-Troy (7-3, Freeway No. 3) in the Division 5 playoffs.

Santa Ynez, which went 8-2 but finished third in the five-team LPL, suffered the disappointment of being left out of the playoffs for the second straight year after posting a winning record — the Pirates were 7-3 last year. There were only two automatic berths in the league and no at-large spots available in Division 10.

There were seven at-large spots available in Division 9, and Santa Barbara was awarded one of them. The Golden Tornado (the team's nickname for the playoffs) will be making their first playoff appearance since 2012. Their opponent, Agoura, was one of the teams that kept them out of the playoffs last year. Agoura was 1-9 but won a coin flip to break a three-way tie for second-place in the Canyon League and earned an automatic berth. Santa Barbara was left out with 6-4 mark.

Chris “Tick” Jellison and the Santa Barbara Dons are going to the Division 9 playoffs as an at-large team. Click to view larger
Chris “Tick” Jellison and the Santa Barbara Dons are going to the Division 9 playoffs as an at-large team. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

Agoura won the Canyon League this year with a 3-0 record.

Santa Barbara coach JT Stone set up a stronger schedule this season to help his team's playoff chances this season. Four of the five losses came against teams in higher divisions, and all four of those teams (Saugus, Lompoc, Pacifica and Ventura) made the playoffs.

Dos Pueblos (8-2) will making its first playoff appearance in five years. The Chargers have come back strong after losing 14-13 to Santa Barbara. Their impressive win at Ventura last Friday in the regular-season finale ended the Cougars' five-year league winning streak.

Bishop Diego is playing its best football at the right now. The Cardinals pushed a strong Grace Brethren team to the limit before losing by 19-17 and routed Santa Paula 56-7. They have a playoff-experienced squad as most of the players were on the field in last year's Northern Division semifinal game against Camarillo. Salesian will be a tough opponent. The Mustangs finished behind Division 3-seeded teams Cathedral and St. Francis in the Angelus League.

Carpinteria bounced back from its last-second loss to Fillmore by winning its last two Frontier League games in impressive fashion. The Warriors take on St. Genevieve team that lost only against St.Anthony's, a Division 10 playoff team.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Running back John Harris leads Bishop Diego into the Division 5 playoffs. The Cardinals play host to Salesian. Click to view larger
Running back John Harris leads Bishop Diego into the Division 5 playoffs. The Cardinals play host to Salesian. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 