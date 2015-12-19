Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Cinema in Focus: ‘In the Heart of the Sea’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | December 19, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

3 Stars — Thought Provoking

The best fiction is inspired by actual events. Thus, when Herman Melville wrote Moby-Dick in 1851, his imagination was captured by the actual destruction of the whaling vessel Essex 30 years earlier by an albino sperm whale.

Taking the first-person account of Thomas Nickerson (Tom Holland as a teen and Brendan Gleeson as an old man) who was a teenage cabin boy and Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth) the first mate, Nathaniel Philbrick wrote the award-winning account in 2000 titled, In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex.

Director Ron Howard adapts this story for film using his own creativity to produce an engaging, tense and thoughtful tale called In the Heart of the Sea.

What makes this a thoughtful story is that the albino whale may have been the instrument of destruction, but it was the battle between the privileged but novice captain and his poor but experienced first mate that caused them to take the Essex far out to sea and to place themselves and their crew in mortal danger.

The captain, George Pollard (Benjamin Walker), was the son of the family that started the whale blubber trade that produced the oil to light the cities.

In contrast, First Mate Chase was the poor, orphaned son of a man sent to prison. As Pollard later explained, he was born into the trade but Chase was born to live it.

The jealousy and injustice of the situation is indicative of the class conflict seen throughout the world. Those of means are often arrogant in their superiority while the poor are equally capable but not given the respect or the opportunity.

Thus the tale is a living analogy. The true worth of each man is made apparent when they face the same beast of nature that is able to destroy them both. This nemesis comes in many forms throughout history but, for whalers, it is the great monster that lives in the deepest waters.

The struggle to survive as nature’s monster and life’s circumstances pursue them is the ongoing refinement of these men and their crew. The choices they must make, the apparent solutions that prove unworkable, and the desire of the institutions to deny the truth are all powerfully displayed.

There are few experiences that test a person’s character like the facing of forces larger than ourselves. In this tale it is seen both in an albino whale and a greedy ship owners group.

It will come in some unique form in each of our lives, but stories like this help us recognize and prepare for the moment in which they come.

Discussion

» The heartfelt sorrow of First Mate Chase when he killed a whale gives insight into his soul. Have you taken the life of an animal for profit? If so, how do you respect the life of the animal?

» The discussion between the captain and first mate over their God-given dominion over the animals reveals the two most common attitudes, i.e., we can do as we want since we are superior or we are to care for them since we are responsible to their creator. Which of these attitudes most nearly reflects your own?

» The decision of Captain Pollard to speak the truth made it possible for safer ships and sailors. Have you ever been encouraged to lie to protect profit? If so, what did you do?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 