Coastal Housing Coalition Names Shannon Clark Batchev Executive Administrator

Shannon Clark Batchev has joined the nonprofit Coastal Housing Coalition as executive administrator, board president Craig Minus has announced.

In this position Batchev will coordinate development and communication projects for the workforce housing advocacy group and will facilitate board activities, including the annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference, set for May 12, 2017.

Batchev graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 2006 with highest honors, achieving the sixth-highest GPA of all women in the Social Sciences Division.

Most recently, she worked as development consultant/director of finance and development for the Nan Tolbert Nurturing Center, a nonprofit organization that provides early childhood development classes and mental health support for families with children, ages newborn-5 in Ventura County.

She also worked as director of client services for senior alternatives, which provides home care, care management and fiduciary services, as well as a relationship banker with Washington Mutual/JP Morgan Chase.

A Santa Barbara resident, she has volunteered for DAWG, Locks of Love and Best Friends CatNippers in Los Angeles. Her hobbies include snorkeling, book collecting and cooking.

Click here for more information about the Coastal Housing Coalition, email [email protected], or call 805.570.1250.

— Rochelle Rose represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.