Conservation Groups Raise $7.9M to Buy Carpinteria Bluffs Property

Fourteen months ago, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County launched an ambitious $7.9 million campaign to buy Carpinteria Bluffs III, a small but important portion of the larger Carpinteria Bluffs area that overlooks Rincon Point.

Carpinteria Bluffs III is one of the last remaining undeveloped coastal properties between the western edges of Goleta and the Ventura County line. Aside from the sections already protected, the rest is virtually all developed.

About a year later, in partnership with the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, the city of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County and more than 1,300 community members, the Land Trust has raised the entire $7.9 million needed to complete the purchase, initiate restoration, and ensure the long-term maintenance of the Carpinteria Bluffs III property.

“We are grateful to the many individuals who got involved in the campaign. We received gifts of all sizes — pennies and nickels from students at Canalino School — and from people from all walks of life. The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” said Chet Work, executive director of the Land Trust.

“We estimated that raising the full $7,900,000 would take 2-2½ years, but in just over one year we have been able to achieve the fundraising goal and conserve this treasured property,” he said.

”We are proud to be part of this project and grateful for our partners the city of Carpinteria and the citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs,” he said.

With the successful purchase of the 21-acre Carp Bluffs III property, more than two-thirds (73 acres total) of the entire Carpinteria Bluffs open space is protected from development in perpetuity for the public’s enjoyment.

By the end of the year when all private and public/government grant funding is provided into escrow, the property will be conveyed to Carpinteria for long-term stewardship.

“This land purchase is a significant accomplishment that reflects incredible community pride,” said Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw, Mayor. “The city looks forward to further work on the project to transfer the land to the city for public benefit.

“My congratulations to all those involved and my sincere thanks to all who made a donation,” he said.

To celebrate this accomplishment, and acknowledge supporters, the Land Trust is hosting a community event called Celebrate the Bluffs, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 16 near the Carp Bluffs III property at Procore, 6309 Carpinteria Ave.

The free event will include tours of the property, kid’s activities, free bike valet, food trucks, beer and wine garden, and live music by local bands including the Upbeat, Afishnsea the Moon.

Celebrate the Bluffs is supported by Procore and GIGAVAC. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses and individuals.

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the county.

To date, the Land Trust has helped preserve more than 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast.

To learn more about Celebrate the Bluffs or to inquire about becoming a supporting sponsor of this community celebration, contact the Land Trust at 966-4520 or email Carrie Mullen at [email protected]

— Eric Cardenas for Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.