With Fresh Approach, Corazon Cocina Pulling Together Right Ingredients for Pop-up Success

Chef Ramon Velazquez’s popular restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara is open only on Sundays — for now — but may soon have a permanent home

Word of the new restaurant’s first-come, first-served model spread, which was why, on any given Sunday afternoon, a steady line of hungry customers snaked outside the door of the downtown Santa Barbara eatery.

A sign overhead advertises the place at 126 E. Canon Perdido as Three Pickles, but on Sundays, the one day a week that restaurant is closed, Ramon Velazquez and his wife, Chrissie, place chalkboard menus out front and open the Corazon Cocina Project.

The pop-up Mexican restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and specializes in fresh fare Velazquez picks up at the local farmers and fish markets the day before.

An ever-changing menu focused on ceviche and fish tacos tends to run out by midafternoon.

Velazquez is a chef at Olio Crudo Bar the rest of the week, but he launched Corazon last September to see if locals liked cuisine inspired by his Guadalajara homeland.

“I was missing my roots, my flavors,” said Velazquez, who moved to Santa Barbara more than 20 years ago. “My goal is not to take any food home. I like to be fresh but unique at the same time.

“I think food has to come from the heart. I just wanted to see if people would be receptive to my food.”

They were.

People found Corazon mostly through Facebook and Instagram, but many locals are also familiar with the couple. Ramon used to be a chef at Arigato Sushi and Cielto Restaurant, and Chrissie formerly taught at Dos Pueblos High School.

Chrissie says her husband is the creative brains of the operation, working with Three Pickles owner Bob Lovejoy to open the pop-up — a craze he had seen in Los Angeles.

“It has opened doors for me,” Velazquez told Noozhawk, noting he’s in final negotiations to open a permanent space.

The pop-up concept has become a popular interim step for a new restaurant to feel out a market before signing a lease, said Jim Haslem, a Santa Barbara attorney specializing in real estate and lease negotiations.

“I think they’re doing a great thing,” he said of Corazon Cocina. “The opportunity that they’re exploiting is that Sunday would be a day Three pickles otherwise would be closed. It has the potential to be a good way for restaurants to open and establish a reputation and following.

“The restaurant business is very risky, as is well known. Hopefully, the pop-up will allow the new entrepreneurs to have more of an informed estimate about what his or hers sales might be.”

Proper projections can help entrepreneurs pick a location with rent they can afford, but Haslem said the challenge remains, since they never have all the necessary information.

Long lines have boosted Velazquez’s confidence, and he hopes to open a permanent place this summer inside the Mill Project under development at the corner of East Haley and Laguna streets.

Mill Project landlords Kirsten and Darrell Becker say they’re excited about Corazon moving in.

Velazquez said he spends four days a week prepping for Corazon anyway, so being able to cook soups, salads and family-style plates for sharing food you don’t have to eat with a fork is a dream.

“We brought life to this building on Sunday,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”

