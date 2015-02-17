Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors OK Donation to Air Support Unit

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 17, 2015 | 9:10 p.m.

A large donation from a nonprofit organization to the Air Support Unit, which had raised concerns from Santa Barbara County's auditor-controller earlier this year, was approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously to accept donations of $826,065 from a group called Project Rescue Flight, which raises money to keep the county's Aviation Support Unit, which is home to five helicopters, operating at its best.

The helicopters are used for search-and-rescue operations throughout the county, as well as for firefighting and law-enforcement operations.

About $307,556 of the money was raised in 2013-14 for maintenance and improvements to four helicopters.

Another $500,000 was raised in 2014 to make upgrades to Copter 4, including more than $300,000 for an external rescue hoist.

Last month, concern about approving the donation was raised when the county's auditor pointed out that the donations were for previous years, and that a majority of Project Rescue Flight's board members were employees of the county.

The organization is also primarily funded by one private foundation, which has not been listed on its IRS 990 forms for the last three years, according to documents on Guidestar.

Noozhawk has requested copies of document listing funders from the organization, but has not received them as of Tuesday.

Supervisor Peter Adam was the first to speak on the item on Tuesday, and said that he knew where the donations had come from because he had spoken to Sheriff Bill Brown previously, but still said he felt that anonymous donations were "troubling."

"It's just bad policy not to tell people who's funding their government," he said, adding that he didn't like having to approve a donation after the work had already been done.

"We have no choice but to accept," he said.

County Controller-Auditor Bob Geis said staff from his office had met with members of the nonprofit groups and the Sheriff's Department, and had a productive meeting.

As for the board's makeup, "We would prefer that there be no county employees," but that the board had changed its makeup from four county employees and two civilian employees to three county employees, three community members, and one ex-officio member, Geis said.

"They've committed to work with us," Geis said of the organization.

Brown also said that he's confident changes have been put in place changes that will allow donations to be accepted before any work is done.

Brown said the organization receives much of its funding from a foundation "which is well known but has asked to not be in the spotlight."

Brown also reminded the board that Project Rescue Flight was formed because the county did not have the resources to invest in the maintenance and upkeep of an air unit.

"It has greatly benefited not only the Sheriffs Office but every resident in this county," he said.

Supervisor Doreen Farr asked if the new makeup of the board satisfied the county's attorney, Michael Gizzoni, to which he replied, "I believe the structure going forward is proper."

In addition to approving the donation, the supervisors also voted to bring the county's donation policy back for discussion at a future date.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 