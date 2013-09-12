Court Dismisses Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Impulse Advanced Communications

Impulse Advanced Communications LLC of Santa Barbara announced that it has settled its patent infringement lawsuit filed against Impulse by Brandywine Communications Technologies LLC of Villanova, Penn.

The U.S. Court for the District of Central California has dismissed the case, barring Brandywine from bringing future suits against Impulse and its customers over Brandywine's DSL patent portfolio. Impulse paid no licensing fee to achieve the dismissal.

"We are gratified that the matter has been fully resolved in court and that Impulse's customers can be assured that Impulse and its customers can utilize industry standard DSL internet services without further interference or legal action from Brandywine," said Ken Alker of Impulse Advanced Communications LLC.

Brandywine has sued over 50 other companies in various federal court districts throughout the United States over its DSL patent portfolio. Impulse joined with 10 other defendants similarly sued and were jointly represented by Robert Huntsman of Huntsman Law Group PLLC of Boise, Idaho.

The Brandywine patent infringement actions against all eleven parties represented by Huntsman Law Group have been similarly dismissed. Other patent infringement actions initiated by Brandywine are still pending in numerous federal court districts throughout the United States.

Impulse was founded in 1995 and supports businesses and governmental organizations through a suite of business communications services on its high availability IP network with hubs in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Impulse maintains wholesale and interconnection agreements with best-of-breed national Internet, voice and data services providers giving the company a worldwide service footprint.

Impulse is a privately held company based in Santa Barbara and can be found on the web by clicking here.

— Dave Clark is president of Impulse Advanced Communications.