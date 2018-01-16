Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Critical’ Workers Take Bus Shuttles Around Montecito Highway 101 Closure

Convoy of buses escorts approved employees around the Highway 101 closure, including teachers, public safety and medical workers

“Critical” workers were transported to Carpinteria and Ventura from Santa Barbara before sunrise Tuesday, with another group heading north for the daily commute. Click to view larger
“Critical” workers were transported to Carpinteria and Ventura from Santa Barbara before sunrise Tuesday, with another group heading north for the daily commute.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | January 16, 2018 | 6:22 p.m.

Santa Paula resident Monica Castanon doesn’t mind commuting by car, but after last week’s deadly Montecito flooding and debris flows closed Highway 101 indefinitely, the Santa Barbara Unified School District employee is thankful a temporary bus shuttle can get her to work. 

Castanon, a special education paraeducator, was among hundreds of “critical” workers loaded onto a fleet of buses before sunrise Tuesday in Ventura and escorted by California Highway Patrol vehicles around the six-lane highway shutdown in Montecito.

The specific route has not been disclosed, but it runs through the closed disaster area. 

The roadway has been closed in both directions since last week, and Caltrans announced Monday that Highway 101 would not reopen for at least another week due to repairs and clean-up of water, mud and debris.

“This is my first day back to work since the storm,” said Castanon, who has worked at SBUSD for a year. “It was still dark when we were driving, but the exit (near Olive Mill Road) was completely blocked. The mud and debris were up to the freeway.”

CalFire public information officer Blanca Mercado said 17 buses are being utilized to carry more than 400 workers around the closure daily.

Mercado stressed the transportation is for “critical” personnel, such as firefighters, police officers, medical workers, law enforcement, K-12 educators and others.

Local school districts, the Ventura County Transportation Commission, and MTD supplied vehicles.

Mercado said the buses combine capacity at 864 people.

Local school districts, the Ventura County Transportation Commission, and MTD supplied buses for the special shuttles from Santa Barbara to Ventura Tuesday morning. Click to view larger
Local school districts, the Ventura County Transportation Commission, and MTD supplied buses for the special shuttles from Santa Barbara to Ventura Tuesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“The service is to continue Monday through Friday until the 101 is open,” she said Tuesday afternoon.

The bus route from Ventura is picking workers from Carpinteria and unloading them in Santa Barbara.

A similar morning route is available southbound, and in the evenings around 6 p.m. in both directions.

Highway 101 carries 100,000 vehicles through the Central Coast daily, according to Tim Gubbins, director of Caltrans District 5.

"The mudslide affect is unprecedented," Gubbins said Tuesday evening at a community meeting. "We understand the importance of the 101. It's a top priority."

 

Some Aliso Elementary School teachers take the Tuesday morning shuttle from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Some Aliso Elementary School teachers take the Tuesday morning shuttle from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria. (Larry Bickford photo)

Diana Zapata-Kotowski, human resources director at Carpinteria Unified School District, arrived at Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza parking lot shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the southbound bus trip.

“This is a more viable alternative — it’s a great resource, and I love the energy of groups gathering,” Zapata-Kotowski said.

About 65 Carpinteria Unified employees were passengers aboard the buses, Zapata-Kotowski said.

“It’s our attempt to try to normalize the lives of the children and get back to teaching,” the Goleta resident said. “Our hearts go out to all of the people who have been touched — first the Thomas Fire and then the mudslide. The outpouring of support has been amazing.”

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Teachers Association was also at the Santa Barbara location to offer commuters hot coffee and snacks.

Commuters and others traveling between Santa Barbara and Ventura can take the Amtrak passenger trains or ferry boats as an alternative, or the long driving detour using I-5. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 