Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 4 , 2019, 10:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson Honors CSUCI President Erika Beck as Senate District 19 Woman of Year

By Marly Young for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 4, 2019 | 6:09 p.m.

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, honored California State University Channel Islands President Erika Beck on Monday as the Senate District 19 Woman of the Year.

Beck was honored as part of a Senate and Assembly celebration of remarkable women during the floor session.

“Erika Beck is a committed advocate for quality education and a dedicated community volunteer. Her academic credentials, experience and contributions to our community make her an inspiration to young women and girls everywhere," Jackson said. "I am proud to honor CSU Channel Islands President Erika Beck as the Senate District 19 Woman of the Year.”

Beck began her tenure as president of California State University Channel Islands in August 2016. In this role, she is dedicated to furthering CSUCI’s vision of becoming recognized nationally as a leader in providing equitable, affordable, and transformative education that enables social and economic mobility for its diverse student population.

Since Beck’s arrival, CSUCI has become the fastest growing campus in the California State University System. Under her leadership, CSUCI was named the fourth best university in the nation for transfer student success and ranked 23rd in the nation for improving the social and economic mobility of its graduates.

Beck also is deeply committed to the community and sits on the Ventura P-20 Council, the Santa Barbara Zoo board of directors and the Dignity Health Ventura County Community board of directors. She is an ex-officio board member of the Channel City Club and an honorary board member of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation.

“As president of CSU Channel Islands, I am deeply honored to receive this award, which truly is a reflection of the tremendous work our entire university is doing to transform the lives of our students,” Beck said.

Since 1987, California legislators have designated women from their district to honor during legislative session in celebration of Women’s History Month. The annual event celebrates the contributions to society made by remarkable women throughout California.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young represents state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 