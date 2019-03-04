Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson Honors CSUCI President Erika Beck as Senate District 19 Woman of Year

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, honored California State University Channel Islands President Erika Beck on Monday as the Senate District 19 Woman of the Year.

Beck was honored as part of a Senate and Assembly celebration of remarkable women during the floor session.

“Erika Beck is a committed advocate for quality education and a dedicated community volunteer. Her academic credentials, experience and contributions to our community make her an inspiration to young women and girls everywhere," Jackson said. "I am proud to honor CSU Channel Islands President Erika Beck as the Senate District 19 Woman of the Year.”

Beck began her tenure as president of California State University Channel Islands in August 2016. In this role, she is dedicated to furthering CSUCI’s vision of becoming recognized nationally as a leader in providing equitable, affordable, and transformative education that enables social and economic mobility for its diverse student population.

Since Beck’s arrival, CSUCI has become the fastest growing campus in the California State University System. Under her leadership, CSUCI was named the fourth best university in the nation for transfer student success and ranked 23rd in the nation for improving the social and economic mobility of its graduates.

Beck also is deeply committed to the community and sits on the Ventura P-20 Council, the Santa Barbara Zoo board of directors and the Dignity Health Ventura County Community board of directors. She is an ex-officio board member of the Channel City Club and an honorary board member of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation.

“As president of CSU Channel Islands, I am deeply honored to receive this award, which truly is a reflection of the tremendous work our entire university is doing to transform the lives of our students,” Beck said.

Since 1987, California legislators have designated women from their district to honor during legislative session in celebration of Women’s History Month. The annual event celebrates the contributions to society made by remarkable women throughout California.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young represents state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.