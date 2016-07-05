Dan McCaslin: Day Hiking Jesusita Trail to Inspiration Point

Many readers of this column have some acquaintance with the enticing “front country” hiking trails, usually heading up well-watered drainages such as Mission Canyon, San Ysidro, Cold Springs, Romero, Rattlesnake Canyon Wilderness, and also up verdant San Roque Canyon, where the Jesusita Trail begins.

Since the Jesusita has always been popular, and has an easy access from town off Highway 192, I haven’t given it any attention either in these columns or in my own daily hiking.

Over the last four decades, my path has wandered into San Roque Canyon only thrice, and always with relatives and their young children.

Yet the Jesusita Trail is the “backdoor” longer route over to the popular Inspiration Point (1,800 ft.), and this path is both more demanding as you hike beneath massive Arlington Peak (3,200 feet), and less frequented.

After turning inland on San Roque Road off Highway 192, you drive only a mile or so to the Cater Water Treatment Plant (note Lauro Reservoir on the right at trailhead) to find the signs indicating Jesusita Trail (elevation about 500 feet), there is parking for about 12 cars.

Proof of the enduring popularity and use of this wonderful nature trail is that on a mid-June Friday, there were already 10 cars parked at the trailhead at 7:45 a.m.

The 3.1-mile hike begins pleasantly downhill, and one enjoys being down “in” the creek bed, but then this canyon hike ascends 1,300 feet up to Inspiration Point on the steep slope of Arlington Peak, which is a spur from the Santa Ynez Range.

The trail begins by descending steeply, crossing the almost-dry creek bed, and then ascending a bit until at 0.7 mile you see the well-signed Arroyo Burro Trail going straight ahead, but you stay right and head up the old road.

Avoid the inviting Arroyo Burro Trail that leads you 4.4 miles through horrendous brush and fire-blackened terrain to the crest at West Camino Cielo (and the old shooting range).

I’ve undertaken this wretched path, and discourage everyone except the hardiest women and men from tackling it.

While meandering on these up and down sections, study the views of the low mountains looming above, north and east.

At times you can pick out – left (west) to right (east) Cathedral Peak, Arlington Peak, and behind them 3,900-foot La Cumbre Peak.

After ambling 1.3 miles of an easy hike, and passing the Moreno Ranch and supping at the drinking fountain there, we leave the old ranch road paralleling the creek bed and ascend sharply left into the hard chaparral and looming heat.

Note the red arrow on the old iron Jesusita Trail sign telling you to stay off the private road.

Your climb truly commences here.

Please respect the private landowners whose property Jesusita Trail hikers legally pass through.

I was overtaken by a number of trail runners and groups of very fit hikers racing up to Inspiration Point on this much more difficult section.

From Moreno Ranch to Inspiration Point’s viewing promontory you toil another 1.8 rugged miles.

Should you want more, and to climb Arlington Peak itself, you can do this by going past Inspiration Point and down to Seven Falls (dry now) and the upper pools (marked on the Ford map).

There is a free climbing route from there back up to the Dragon’s Back and to Arlington – that was not on the agenda for a mid-June workout.

This round trip up and down the Jesusita Trail to Inspiration Point is generally moderate, but strenuous in the upper sections.

There was water in certain sections of San Roque Creek, and plenty of California wildflowers were hanging on despite the heat and onset of summer.

Those of us fortunate enough to live and work here can feel gratitude that such a rustic and compelling landscape and trail exists absolutely adjacent to our fair town.

On clear days, the hiker enjoys beautiful seascapes of dull blue with the Channel Islands framing a dark silhouette between sky and sea.

Jesusita Trail is ideal for the very young and the elderly (with poles) with its gentle meandering beginning portion.

While Jesusita is heavily used, compared to my beloved Rattlesnake Canyon Wilderness Area, there were many more hikers and joggers; how great to see the humans out enjoying nature (and working out).

Many hikers had well-mannered dogs with them. There were also a few mountain bikers who were respectful and warned us of their skidding approach with their bells.

It must be said that mountain bikers have hammered the upper reaches of the Jesusita Trail.

I do not recommend this trail in summer’s high heat, and in any case bring plenty of water and emergency gear, and go with someone who has completed this hike.

If you just have to go in summer, as I did recently, begin hiking at the Lauro Reservoir at 5:30 a.m. — imagine how alert and eager you’ll feel heading down the auspicious trail.

Even in godless mysticism, we recoil at the harsh desert beauty, lizards and bees and wildflowers, caught between Arlington Peak’s rocks and a wine-dark sea.

4-1-1 Jesusita Trail to Inspiration Point:

Distance: 3.1 mile ascent to Inspiration Point; 6.2 round trip miles; suitable for sturdy children over 6 years old.

Conditions: From your parked car at 500-foot Lauro Reservoir (water treatment plant), you climb 1,300 feet over 3.1 miles to get to Inspiration Point; it can be brutally hot here in summer, so plenty of water and an early departure are essential during the inferno; best as a winter hike.

Driving directions: From Santa Barbara’s Westside, drive up Alamar and turn left onto Foothill Road/Highway 192. Soon you will see the San Roque Road stoplight and turn right, drive less than a mile to the entrance of well-marked Jesusita Trail next to Lauro Reservoir. There is alternate parking down at Stevens Park; add one mile to your round trip if you do this.

Map: Ray Ford’s A Hiker’s Guide to the Santa Barbara Front Country.

— Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity, and has written extensively about the local backcountry. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to read additional columns. The opinions expressed are his own.