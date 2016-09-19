Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: Are You Dying To Write A Goodbye Letter?

By Danny Tyree | September 19, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

In my spare moments, I’m jotting down ideas for my raw-yet-funny memoirs (“like”​ my Facebook page"Tyree’s Tyrades” for updates on that and other book projects), so I was intrigued when I saw a Washington Post article by VJ Periyakoil M.D.

Periyakoil is the director of the Stanford Palliative Care Education & Training Project and founder of the Stanford Friends and Family Letter Project.

The project encourages people to write a last letter to their loved ones, offering a mixture of “I love you,” apologies, treasured memories and gestures of forgiveness. They’ve even developed a letter template to make it easier.

Certainly terminally ill people would derive peace of mind from this, but it’s also a great opportunity for people who are still healthy.

(In addition to the “sick” template and “healthy” template, someone will inevitably add the “fair to middling” template.)

It’s good that we mortals have a deadline for saying all the things that need to be said. If we were still communicating from the Other Side, the missives would probably degenerate into something like those sickeningly upbeat Christmas letters. (“Getting a great tan here. George is sorry the rest of you can’t be stabbed with a pitchfork through eternity ...”)

The letters give a chance to state how proud you are of your children and grandchildren, although there will always be a suspicion of the compliments being forced. (“I’ve never told you how proud I am of you. But if I have an out-of-body experience in the ER, I just know I’ll overhear the doctors saying, ‘I wish MY kid would invest eight years in an underwater basket-weaving major.’”)

Granted, even the template may not be enough to help the more macho types share their feelings. (“I’d like to tell each of you how much you mean to me — but if I did, I’d have to kill you.”)

Some people won’t be able to stop once they start apologizing. (“I apologize for my emotional distance and being the strong, silent type. I apologize that my flatulence was of the same nature. I apologize to Rover for blaming him for the flatulence. I apologize to everyone else because Rover was really Rover II, because I ran over Rover and secretly found a look-alike at the pound ...”)

Some individuals are hesitant to write a farewell letter because they fear it will be a self-fulfilling prophecy. These superstitious ninnies would probably write something like “I was going to attend all your ballet recitals, but this black cat crossed my path once.”

Watch for someone to monetize the project and offer to sell upgrades to the basic template. (“Sure, your dad could settle for the free confessions; but for an extra $75, we’ll send a drone to eliminate all those half-siblings you didn’t know about.”)

Most people will choose to have the letters released after their deaths (at the funeral, at the reading of the will, etc.), but others will opt to share them while they’re still alive and kicking and can provide valuable information. (“Here’s where to steal an EpiPen and DELAY my demise ...”)

Alas, the letters may never catch on with certain politicians. (“No, can’t think of anything I really regret. Accidentally wiping Sweden off the map comes close, I guess. Ya gotta admit, once the radioactivity dies down, it’ll make a heck of a golf course.”)

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 