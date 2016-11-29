Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Danny Tyree: I’ve Got Time to Demolish the 25 Greatest Inventions of 2016

By Danny Tyree | November 29, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.

“The 25 Best Inventions of 2016” blares the cover of the Nov. 17 issue of Time.

I don’t have the space to do injustice to all of them, but some of them just beg for comment.

Of course you may wonder why Time feels compelled to release its list with more than a month left to go in the year. Isn’t it possible that someone could unveil some brilliant labor-saving device or cultural milestone during the 12th month?

OK, truthfully, Kickstarter startups do tend to get pushed aside by all the holiday hubbub and year-end inventory reduction zaniness.

The only thing that MIGHT be brainstormed in December is a 3D copier for use at the office Christmas party. (“My butt may be out on the sidewalk tomorrow morning, but at least I can sit in THIS butt!”)

The editors of Time shine a spotlight on Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G, an iPod-sized device that the magazine dubs “the artificial pancreas.” It’s a genuine boon for Type 1 diabetes patients, since it can help them regulate their sugar level.

But look for money-grubbing copycat entrepreneurs to lobby for the use of “the artificial appendix” and “the artificial irregularly shaped mole.”

Kudos are given to “Barbies That Look More Like Real Girls.” In January, Mattel introduced three additional body types of Barbie (petite, tall, curvy), boosting global sales by 44 percent!

It’s somewhat less likely that anyone will introduce more body types for G.I. Joe. (“I don’t have to give you anything but my name, rank, serial number and a show-stopping tune from Hamilton.” “Ow! My back hair is tangling in the barbed wire!” “My Kung Fu Grip won’t turn loose of the Bud can.” “Where’s my rifle??? Oh, it’s in this roll of belly fat ...”)

Plentiful SEAWEED is touted as the next big thing in the food world. Of course food companies will need your big brother for MARKETING it. (“Go ahead, take a bite. You’ll love it. It just lacks the tread marks of the last thing I convinced you to eat.”)

“Responsive clothing” is another innovation. Reminiscent of the 1959 Vincent Price horror film The Tingler (select theater seats were wired to give the audience a tingling sensation at appropriate moments), these high-tech garments would “send feelings.”

For example, you could buy a sweatshirt that “hugs” your child. Employers would probably love to invest in company uniforms with the patented “Boss tore me a new one” sensation.

One of the most mind-blowing inventions is what Time bills as “the levitating lightbulb.” Flyte costs $349 and relies on electromagnetism to levitate and spin and “resonant inductive coupling” to shine.

My son the future engineer tells me that gravity is a weaker force than electromagnetism. Great. The Flyte people are flirting with bullying lawsuits.

The idea for Flyte probably came from those lightbulbs over comic strip characters’ heads. Maybe someone should also develop a real version of “plewds” (instances of projectile sweating) and create ergonomic real “grawlixes” (those combinations of symbols that stand for profanity in the comics), so middle fingers could get a rest on the freeway.

The inventors of Flyte intend to introduce a “whole ecosystem of floating products.” The only gadget I would pay $349 for is one that yanks up the waistband of baggy pants — and keeps the contents far, far away from 3D printers!

— Satirical columnist Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at [email protected] and visits to his Facebook fan page Tyree’s Tyrades. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 