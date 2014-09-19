Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dario Pini Sues City of Carpinteria for ‘Unreasonable’ Fees from Code Violations

Local landlord was issued compliance orders for five of his properties and slapped with more than $27,000 in fees

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 19, 2014 | 5:20 p.m.

A local landlord well-known for his run-ins with municipal and building code enforcement officials is suing the City of Carpinteria for what he says are “unreasonable” fines, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this summer.

Dario Pini, who owns more than 100 properties on the South Coast, was cited by Carpinteria for code violations at five of his properties in the community.

​He says the more than $27,000 in fines is unreasonable, according to a lawsuit filed June 18 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Carpinteria issued compliance orders for Cypress Tree Apartments, 5615 Carpinteria Ave.; Casa del Sol Motel and Apartments, 5585 Carpinteria Ave.; Tomarla Apartments, 1000 Concha Loma Drive; La Concha Apartments, 974 Concha Loma Drive; and Sycamore Apartments, 990 Concha Loma Drive.

All are multiunit apartment complexes that are adjacent to one another, with a total of about 90 rental units among them.

The code enforcement file documents hazardous electrical wiring, rotting drywall, mold and deteriorating balcony floors, among other problems at the properties.

Neither party’s attorney responded to Noozhawk’s requests for comment.

“For a period of years, the buildings and many of the rental units they contain have borne conditions of dilapidation ranging from graffiti to trash marring the exteriors to safety hazards in the dwelling spaces,” the city’s complaint reads.

In 2013, residents and law enforcement officers complained to the city and building inspection officers responded.

They found “dozens of violations pervading all five properties,” according to the city.

The city maintains that it gave Pini and his investment company, DP Investments, ample time to to correct the problems, and even extensions of time, but said inspections revealed that not enough had been done.

“They found that DP Investments had made some repairs, but that every property still suffered from pervasive code violations originally identified in the compliance orders,” the complaint states.

In March, the city held a compliance hearing at City Hall and issued an order that Pini would have to pay $27,881.36 in staff time and administrative costs. The city also said that corrections had not been made at his properties.

Pini’s attorney, Larry Powell, said the city failed to establish that the costs it requested were reasonable, and maintains that city staff duplicated charges and overbilled for the fees.

Judge Thomas Anderle granted a stay in the case on Aug. 27, putting the case on hold until Nov. 3.

Last year, Pini settled a code enforcement lawsuit with the City of Santa Barbara. As part of the settlement, his 100-or-so commercial and residential properties within city limits are under court-ordered operation and maintenance for at least five years.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 