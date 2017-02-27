Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: Stop Belittling Holocaust With Your Stupid Nazi Analogies

By David Harsanyi | February 27, 2017 | 9:30 p.m.

When the Associated Press dropped a breathless piece contending that the Trump administration was "considering" and "weighing" using 100,000 National Guard troops to help round up illegal immigrants, the media erupted into its usual hysterics.

Soon, the White House denied it had ever considered the memo (and so far, there is no reason to believe it is lying).

We soon learned the memo itself doesn't say anything about 100,000 National Guardsmen rounding up illegal immigrants. We can theorize about who leaked the story, but it looks to be the epitome of President Donald Trump's Yogi Berraisms about a real story being fake news.

As always, none of this stopped the shameful Hitler and Nazi analogies from immediately clogging up social media. Comparing everything to 1932 is now a big part of our national discourse, not only by angry partisans but also people who should know better than to habitually make these correlations.

This isn't Mel Brooks' "Springtime for Hitler." Whether you're a fan or a detractor of Trump, these gross equivalences belittle the memory of millions who died in unimaginably horrifying ways.

Moreover, exaggeration and historical illiteracy undermines the very cause these people claim to care about, unless that cause is desensitizing people to the terror of the Holocaust.

Jamil Smith, a senior national correspondent for MTV News, was just one of the high-profile journalists to use this intellectually lazy analogy.

"First, they came for the undocumented," he tweeted. (In his next tweet about the memo draft, he contends, "Whether or not it's true doesn't matter," which is emblematic of much punditry today.)

He is, of course, referring to Martin Niemoller's famous poem, which reads:

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out -- /Because I was not a Socialist./ Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out -- / Because I was not a Trade Unionist./ Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out -- / Because I was not a Jew./ Then they came for me -- / and there was no one left to speak for me."

People love to use this poem as a cudgel against anyone who fails to match their own hyperbole on political issues, appropriating the suffering of others for their causes.

Implied, of course, is that those who do not share their outrage are ignoring an event that is in some ways akin to the Holocaust.

It's a convenient formulation because, after all, you'd be hard-pressed to disprove events that haven't yet transpired. And if, for some reason, Trump's term doesn't actually turn into a Hitlerian nightmare of the left's imagination, then they'll tell you it was because they took Niemoller's warning to heart and stopped the impending evil.

So it's a win-win.

First of all, even if the authorities — even the National Guard (which I think would be an incredibly horrible idea) — were to start deporting illegal immigrants, not one of those unfortunate people would ever be sent to anything resembling the ovens of Treblinka and Auschwitz.

Not their children. Not anyone else in this country. Most often, in fact, deported illegal immigrants, who have broken the law, are going back to their home in Mexico, where they can often apply for legal entry into the United States. 

Every year, more than a million people become American citizens. So we are hardly in the early staging plans of "total measures." In fact, we function under immigration laws that were written by representatives of the electorate, and the constitutionality of those laws is weighed by a judicial system. 

If your argument is that all deportations are, in and of themselves, the actions of a proto-Nazi regime, then I would ask, why aren't you comparing President Barack Obama, who deported 2.4 million people from 2009 to 2014, to Himmler?

Or I would say to stop commandeering the horrors of history for short-term political gain and come up with a better analogy.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @davidharsanyi, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

