Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 1:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Dear Annie: Weighing Options for Weight-Loss Incentive Program

By Annie Lane | April 3, 2019 | 12:00 p.m.

Dear Annie: My employer is conducting a weight-loss incentive program for the month of April. Whoever loses the most weight gets a $250 gift card.

I know that obesity is an epidemic in this country. I know losing weight can reduce one’s likelihood of having many chronic health issues. I think it’s great that my employer cares about employee wellness (even if the bosses are partially motivated by insurance rates).

However, I’m already a healthy weight, and I’d be underweight if I lost more than a few pounds. I don’t think it’s fair for me to be excluded from this team-building challenge (and, let’s be honest, a potential $250).

Do I have any recourse here?

— Weighing My Options

Dear Weighing: Wellness isn’t only about weight. The number on the scale is merely one measure of health, and it by no means provides a complete picture. Your employer would be wise to recognize this.

Approach human resources or whoever is managing the competition about introducing other markers of well-being, such as blood pressure, into this healthy competition. If modifications can’t be made at this time, contribute ideas for next year’s challenge and try to be grateful for the fact that a healthy weight has come easily to you.

                                                             •        •        •

Dear Annie: Like “Choking, Not Joking,” I have asthma and a strong reaction to scents. After years of dealing with aromatherapy infusers, Glade PlugIns and strongly scented hand sanitizers, I went to the bosses and had them banned in my public school. I could only imagine all the students with asthma who also had problems.

Inhalers didn’t really help, and in my search for answers, with many different doctors, I discovered I also have vocal cord dysfunction.

With VCD, when my vocal cords are triggered by scents, cold air, smoke, exercise or stress, they become paralyzed and prevent the opening to my airway from opening. That is why inhalers don’t work for me.

Speech therapy, however, has helped, and I feel much better. The learned strategies have let me deal with the attacks that happen.

I would also suggest that “Choking, Not Joking” hang a sign in her service department that respectfully requests that care be taken with strong scents. That way, the next time these customers come, they might take care not to have overwhelming scents. At the very least, it would help educate them.

— Choking Is No Joke

Dear Choking Is No Joke: Indeed it’s not. I heard from numerous people with whom “Choking, Not Joking’s” letter resonated. I’m posting your letter because it will no doubt encourage some folks to lay off the perfume spritzer, and because you include tips that may well help a lot of others struggling in this overly scented world.

Thank you for writing.

                                                             •        •        •

Dear Annie: “Choking, Not Joking” should get himself or herself an air purifier for the office that could sit right next to his or her desk. There are space-saver models.

A good air purifier is about $100, and they really do work. I work with a smoker (no, she doesn’t smoke in the office, but the smoke lingers on her clothes), and I’m allergic to cigarette smoke. I just turn on my quiet air purifier and breathe easier.

— Reader in Texas

Dear Reader: Thanks for this additional tip for a healthier work environment. Now if only we could get folks to stop smoking ...

                                                             •        •        •

— A native Californian, Annie Lane writes her Dear Annie advice columns from her home outside New York City, where she lives with her husband, two kids and two dogs. Her debut book, Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie, features favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette. Email your Dear Annie questions to [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 