Denise Sanford Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Denise Sanford has joined the bank. Sanford is vice president and community banking manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s full-service Santa Barbara branch, 1501 State St.



“Denise provides the branch management and business banking experience that we were looking for to lead our Santa Barbara office,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and CBO. “We are very pleased to have Denise join our team.”



Before joining Community West Bank, Sanford served as assistant branch manager at First Republic Bank and as senior relationship banker at Union Bank in Santa Barbara. She attended SBCC and the American Bankers Association Compliance School at Purdue University.

Sanford is active with Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, serving as la presidenta this year, has served on the executive leadership committee of the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association executive leadership committee, and the Page Youth Center Board of Directors.

“As Community West Bank grows locally, Denise’s leadership will be crucial to our success in Santa Barbara,” said Brian Schwabecher, senior vice president and regional market manager.

“She is well known in the community and her commitment to customer service will serve the company, customers and market extremely well.”



— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.