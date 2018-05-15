Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:35 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Denise Sanford Joins Community West Bank

By Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank | May 15, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Denise Sanford
Denise Sanford

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Denise Sanford has joined the bank. Sanford is vice president and community banking manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s full-service Santa Barbara branch, 1501 State St.
 
“Denise provides the branch management and business banking experience that we were looking for to lead our Santa Barbara office,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and CBO. “We are very pleased to have Denise join our team.”
 
Before joining Community West Bank, Sanford served as assistant branch manager at First Republic Bank and as senior relationship banker at Union Bank in Santa Barbara. She attended SBCC and the American Bankers Association Compliance School at Purdue University.

Sanford is active with Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, serving as la presidenta this year, has served on the executive leadership committee of the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association executive leadership committee, and the Page Youth Center Board of Directors.

“As Community West Bank grows locally, Denise’s leadership will be crucial to our success in Santa Barbara,” said Brian Schwabecher, senior vice president and regional market manager.

“She is well known in the community and her commitment to customer service will serve the company, customers and market extremely well.”
 
For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 