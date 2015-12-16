Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Desalination, Recycled Water Hold Promise for Santa Barbara County Drought in Future

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 16, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Members of the Board of Supervisors this week discussed how to deal with Santa Barbara County’s drought over the coming decades, with a recently conducted drought survey recommending expanding use of recycled water and exploring desalinization.

The supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to receive a report on the issue, and will be back next fall to measure progress.

They also voted to look into the feasibility of desalinization on a large scale, and to gauge interested from rate-payers.

A study was conducted by RMC Water and Environment to look at long-term alternatives for water sources in the region, including local reservoirs, groundwater, purchased water from outside districts and desalinization.

None of the ideas would likely be put into place in time to deal with the current drought, but would take into account future dry periods over the next two to three decades, said Tom Fayram of the county’s Water Resources Division.

The study focused on options that could provide large volumes of water at cost-effective rates, which were defined as less than $3,000 per acre-foot.

One of the high points was recycled water.

“Recycled water is providing a lot of promise for the future,” Fayram said.  

Extending non-potable water for irrigation is also on the table, as is desalinization. The city of Santa Barbara is working to bring its desalination plant online by fall 2016. 

The city is having discussions about cost-sharing the desal plant with the Montecito Water District, and Fayram said that desalinization could be looked at for regional use.

While Lake Cachuma is limited in storage options, Twitchell Reservoir also could provide some extra water, with some structural changes.

Using the reservoir’s flood control pool for extra storage could mean up to 80,000 acre-feet of water could be stored there for drought years, Fayram said.

Increasing storage at Cachuma could prove more difficult, as large scale reservoir dredging there is “extremely costly,” he said, noting that heavy equipment doesn’t work when it would likely sink into the mud of the lake bed.

This prompted Supervisor Peter Adam to recall some personal history.

“I rode a horse in a reservoir one time,” he mused. “It looks dry on top, but it’s not. We got out with some difficulty.”

That's the sentiment county officials are dealing with, because ideas that may make sense in theory are either too costly or impossible to implement on a practical level.

Fayram said the same rings true for dredging Cachuma.

“It sounds like a good idea unless you’re the one doing it or paying for it,” he said.

Adam also brought up concerns about using recycled water on vegetables, and cited recent outbreaks of E. Coli that have occurred in the state.

“This kind of agriculture, you can’t really take that kind of risk,” he said.

The supervisors also spoke about the twin tunnels that transport water from from the San Joaquin Delta.  

The current levee system is vulnerable to an earthquake, but some supervisors, including Adam, expressed concern about whether the new tunnels would be able to withstand a natural disaster.

Locally, the county could take steps to further encourage conservation, several supervisors said.

Supervisor Doreen Farr said that the county could encourage individual residences to use gray-water systems, adding that advertising streamlined planning and permitting processes could get the word out to more people.

“There’s a lot work that went into this, and a lot of work in front of us,” Fayram said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 