Devereux California Selling Holiday Plants, Wreaths at Camino Real Marketplace

The Devereux California greenhouse folks have a booth at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta through Friday, selling holiday succulents and wreaths.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

These beautiful and sturdy plants make great holiday gifts, party hostess gifts and thank yous during this joyful season. The plants sell at much less than market value, and all of the proceeds go to the Devereux California greenhouse and participants.

Next year Devereux California is celebrating its 70th year! Plans are under way to open its greenhouse to the public on a regular basis. Stay tuned for details. All donations dedicated to this cause are much appreciated.

Devereux California provides behavioral health services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; emotional, behavioral disorders and mental health issues. We offer residential services, Adult Day and Life Enrichment programs, and Supported or Independent Living programs to individuals in their own homes within Santa Barbara County.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Devereux is the largest, nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states.

Please contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, to volunteer and/or donate at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x202.

— Cassi Noel is the external affairs manager for Devereux California.