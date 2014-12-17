Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Devereux California Selling Holiday Plants, Wreaths at Camino Real Marketplace

By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | December 17, 2014 | 3:45 p.m.

The Devereux California greenhouse folks have a booth at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta through Friday, selling holiday succulents and wreaths.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

These beautiful and sturdy plants make great holiday gifts, party hostess gifts and thank yous during this joyful season. The plants sell at much less than market value, and all of the proceeds go to the Devereux California greenhouse and participants.

Next year Devereux California is celebrating its 70th year! Plans are under way to open its greenhouse to the public on a regular basis. Stay tuned for details. All donations dedicated to this cause are much appreciated.

Devereux California provides behavioral health services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; emotional, behavioral disorders and mental health issues. We offer residential services, Adult Day and Life Enrichment programs, and Supported or Independent Living programs to individuals in their own homes within Santa Barbara County.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Devereux is the largest, nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states.

Please contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, to volunteer and/or donate at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x202.

— Cassi Noel is the external affairs manager for Devereux California.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 