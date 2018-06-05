Oscar Gutierrez Wins District 3 Seat on Santa Barbara City Council

Westside native coasts to victory in battle to fill post formerly held by Mayor Cathy Murillo

Backed by Mayor Cathy Murillo and the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, Westside native Oscar Gutierrez was elected to the Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday night.

Gutierrez led the pack of four candidates for the District 3 Santa Barbara City Council seat, winning 52.9 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting Tuesday night.

"I feel good," said Gutierrez, at his Casablanca election party. "I don't even know what to say. I am speechless. This has been life-affirming. I've always watned to give back to my community. I am thankful for all the support. I am ready to go to work for the city."

Gutierrez, Elizabeth Hunter, Ken Rivas and Michael Vidal ran for the seventh seat on the City Council in the special election to fill a vacant seat.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, numbers from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office show Gutierrez with 52.9 percent — which was only 538 votes — followed by Vidal with 36.3 percent of the vote, Hunter with 6.7 percent of the vote, and Rivas with 4.3 percent of the vote.

Santa Barbara Council - District 3 Votes % Oscar Gutierrez 538 52.9 Michael Vidal 369 37.4 Elizabeth Hunter 67 6.7 Ken Rivas 37 3.6

Vidal held his election night party at the Santa Barbara FisHouse, with about 40 supporters.

"It was a privilege to go through this process," Vidal said. "I feel blessed."

Vidal's mother drove from Fresno to surprise her son on Tuesday.

"He's always a winner to me," Rita Vidal said. "He's worked so hard, I am surprised he's still standing. He's such a natural at it. He just amazes me."

The race will have huge repercussions at City Hall, where the council has been working with just six members since January, after Cathy Murillo was elected mayor in November and vacated her District 3 Westside seat.

Vidal, a financial planner, started campaigning in January, knocking on thousands of doors.

Gutierrez, a TVSB producer, walked the streets less, but had the backing of Murillo, who walked frequently on his behalf, as well as legions of Democratic party soldiers who worked hard to get him elected.

Gutierrez raised $27,000 in his campaign funds for the seat and Vidal, with a much smaller network and infrastructure, raised $23,000.

Both candidates hit Facebook hard, gearing their messages, as much as possible, to Westside residents.

All four candidates participated in forums to talk about campaign issues.

The council had originally entertained the idea of an appointment to fill the vacant seat, but instead opted to hold a special election.

Santa Barbara Councilman Gregg Hart ran unopposed for the Second District County Supervisor seat on Tuesday's ballot, and the council has debated how to fill his seat.

Santa Barbara transitioned to district elections for City Council members in 2015 and is considering a move to even-year elections.

