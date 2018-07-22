Monday, July 23 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi

Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Fascination Always Run Deep at Monterey Bay Aquarium

From adorable otters to soothing jellyfish to a swaying kelp forest to visitor education and a sustainable Seafood Watch, you’ll never be closer to the sea

Kelp

The gently swaying serenity of a kelp forest is one of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s most popular exhibits. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 3801 > of 5
Monterey

Monterey’s Cannery Row is the quintessential seaside place to eat, explore and play. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 3802 > of 5
Jellyfish

oung and old are mesmerized by the jellyfish exhibit. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 3803 > of 5
Ocean

Waves of rich blue-green water crash against Monterey’s rugged coastline. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 3804 > of 5
Ocean

A rocky shoreline is a defining characteristic of the Monterey area. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 3805 > of 5
 
By Donna Polizzi | July 22, 2018 | 11:45 p.m.

As most Central Coast residents know, the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium is a memorable experience for all ages.

This magnificent facility sits right on the bay, pumping into the aquarium some 2,000 gallons of seawater each minute. The process sustains sea life so you can see and even touch it. Without this fantastic aquarium, you would need scuba gear to have such a magical adventure.

No sooner have you entered the aquarium than you come face to face with the magnitude of what you are about to encounter inside: a life-size replica of a giant orca dangling from the high, vaulted ceilings.

A difficult decision is which way to go as there is much to see. Do you want to watch jellyfish gracefully and rhythmically undulate through their tanks? Or what about a penguin feeding? Check the time and schedule so you don’t miss out.

This year’s ever-changing exhibit is ¡Viva Baja! Life on the Edge, which showcases Baja California and its incredible land and sea animals. Surreal colors of tropical fish like the Bluespotted jawfish, desert tortoises, snakes and seahorses are a sampling of what you’ll see.

It’s always a good call to stop first at the sea otter tank. The insanely adorable mammals cavort and swim in full display, with only the glass separating you from their world.

Should you head to the left side of the aquarium, you’ll see a cylindrical tank of ever-whirling sardines. The iconic fish may have given Cannery Row its history, but that’s a story for another time and place.

Just beyond, you’ll suddenly feel as if you’ve descended to the bottom of the sea. Low lighting and soothing music add to the splendor of gazing up at 60-foot kelp beds and scores of fish and marine life that inhabit them.

Moving along to the “open sea” tank, you’ll find the amusing mola mola, or sunfish, floating lazily along.

Some years, the aquarium has been lucky enough to host a baby great white shark, another important resident of the bay.

Exhibits are ever-changing and often include many different native species, like jellyfish, stingrays and sea otters. Touch tanks allow the most incredible experience. Imagine feeling the rough surface of a starfish or the soft skin of a sea cucumber. It will enliven all of your senses.

I love to watch the expressions on children’s faces when they smell and touch these sea creatures. They light up!

Throughout the day, you can watch scheduled feeding times for each exhibit, and I particularly enjoy seeing the scuba divers feeding the kelp forest tank.

When it’s your turn to eat, make sure to stop by The Restaurant, the aquarium’s famed café spearheading the Seafood Watch sustainability effort — in addition to being delicious.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is unparalleled in its importance to this coastline. Visitors gain enriching knowledge about the wonders and mysteries of the nearby bay. You’ll be delighted and intrigued by the stunning exhibits, the sights and oddities of the sea, as well as being mesmerized by the floor-to-ceiling tanks that showcase prodigious kelp forests.

The Aquarium is located at 886 Cannery Row, at the end of historic Cannery Row.

Plan on two to three hours to see all of the exhibits. It can easily be an all-day opportunity, however, if you fully engage in all of the educational information.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a fun place where you can fill up on clam chowder and saltwater taffy. Adult day passes are currently $49.95, students and seniors are $39.95, children 3-12 are $29.95, and children under 3 get in for free!

Monterey is also famous for great seafood restaurants and numerous golf courses. This fantastic area boasts more than 20 such courses, including the world-renowned Pebble Beach and Cypress Point.

Of course, now that Highway 1 has reopened, traveling along the spectacular Big Sur route is that much more memorable. The famous roadway was closed for more than a year for major landslide repairs at Mud Creek, about 70 miles north of San Luis Obispo.

Monterey Bay and environs do not disappoint. It is breathtakingly beautiful and the weather is mild year-round. The deep blue water crashing against the dark jagged rocky shoreline make it one of the most spectacular — and iconic — stretches of coastline in the world.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 