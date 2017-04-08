Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Baseball Pulls Out 2-0 Victory Against Foothill

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2017 | 6:43 p.m.

Dos Pueblos and visiting Foothill engaged in a pitching duel on Saturday, and the Chargers prevailed, 2-0, after being no hit through the first four innings of the non-league baseball game.

DP broke the scoreless game in the fifth inning. Josh Feldhaus led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Darby Naughton. With two outs, Nico Martinez singled to move Feldhaus to third base and Drew Darke followed with another single to score Feldhaus.

The Chargers scored their second run in the seventh on a RBI single by Isaac Coffey. He brought home Evan Kling, who walked and advanced to second on a Davey Demeter single.

Naughton started for DP and pitched six innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. Coffey finished the game to pick up the save.

The Chargers, now 13-5-1, play host to Ventura in a Channel League game on Wednesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports.

