Tennis

UCSB Women’s Tennis Finish Off Cal State Fullerton

By UCSB Sports InformationS | April 8, 2017 | 3:21 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team defeated Big West Conference opponent Cal State Fullerton on Saturday by a score of 4-1. 

"We defeated a good conference opponent," said the head coach Simon Thibodeau. "We bounced back well in singles after being a little off on the fundamentals in doubles. We handled the windy conditions very well."

The Gauchos opened up the doubles match with a win as the doubles tandem of Natalie Da Silveira and Stephanie Yamada defeated Pham and Makiba by a score of 6-2 at No.3.  However, Cal State Fullerton fought back as No.2 Nuno and Portalatin defeated Amanda Atanasson and Stefani Stojic 6-4 and Palina Dubavets and Melissa Baker fell to Valenzuela and De Lon 6-4 at No.1.

In singles, UCSB women's tennis team fought back as No.3 Jaimee Gilbertson defeated Portalatin 6-3, 6-4 and No.4 Stojic defeated Nuno 6-3, 6-3. Next, Atanasson won against Makiba 6-3, 6-4 at No.5. At No.6, Baker had a neck and neck match against Pham and won by a score of 6-1, 5-7, 6-0. Dubavets and Da Silveira did not have chances to finish their matches.

The Gauchos will remain on their home court and play against UC Irvine on Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m.

