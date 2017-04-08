San Marcos Softball Beats Westlake, 4-2

Softball

Savannah Tait, Morgan Jensen and Hailee Rios each had two hits and combined to drive in all of San Marcos' runs in a 4-2 softball win at Westlake on Friday.

Tait drove in Alex Pitchford for the eventual winning run with a double in the second inning for a 3-1 lead. Jensen singled home Hailey Fryklund for an insurance run in the seventh.

Rios gave San Marcos a 2-0 lead in the first, scoring Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and Tait with a single. Huerta-Leipner reached on an error, Tait followed with a single and the runners advanced on a double steal.

Rios pitched three innings, striking out five, allowing one earned run on three hits. Huerta-Leipner finished the game, fanning four, walking one, allowing three hits and one unearned run.

The Royals (11-4) play at Buena on Thursday.



