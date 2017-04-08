San Marcos Sprint Medley Sets School Mark; Allie Jones Takes 3rd in Heptathlon at Arcadia

Track & Field

Allie Jones of San Marcos competed in her first heptathlon and finished third at the Arcadia Invitational track & field meet.

Jones scored 4,837 points. She won the 110 hurdles in 14.10, high jumped 5-1, ran the 200 in 25.75, threw the shot put 34-2, went 17-2 in the long jump, threw the javelin 92 feet and ran the 800 in 2:25. Jones is running the 100 hurdles on Saturday night.

Tierra Crockrell of Calabasas won the heptathlon with 5,077 points and Anna Hall of Colorado was second with 4,963 points.

The sprint medley team set a school record of 4:03.39, which was good for fourth place. This team consisted of Abbey Willett, Delaney Werner, Jenny Nnoli, and the 800 anchor leg run by Erica Schroeder.

In other San Marcos results, Natalie McClure ran 11:10 in the 3200 and finished 19th and Josh Harrah placed 15th in the shot put with a mark of 47-1.

From Santa Ynez, Sarah Perkins won the shot put at 38-0.75 and advanced to the Invitational level flight on Saturday. In the seeded 3200, Emily Donahue ran 11:05 and placed 25th.

