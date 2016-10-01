Dos Pueblos Beaten by The Bishop’s

Dos Pueblos fell behind 6-1 in the first period against a strong team from The Bishop's School in La Jolla and never recovered, losing 18-5 in a non-league water polo match on Saturday
Dylan Elliott scored three goals and Ethan Parrish had two to lead the Chargers (5-8). The freshman Parrish also had four steals, one assist and two earned exclusions.
Dos Pueblos returns to Channel League play on Tuesday at home against Buena.
