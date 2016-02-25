Dos Pueblos Boys Win Tennis Season Opener

Tennis

Vincent Villano and Mason Dochterman snagged two sets apiece, leading the Dos Pueblos boys tennis team to a season-opening victory at Thousnd Oaks on Thursday.

In doubles, the pair of Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick along with Chris Lane and Ryan Hodosy took two sets each. Following on their heals, Bryce Ambrose took two sets with different partners, Andrew DeAlba and Ryan Daniel.

"The first match usually brings a little nervousness, but as time went on, the focus and purpose came out in each player," said DP coach Liz Frech.

The Chargers play at Cate on Tuesday.

