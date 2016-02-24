Dos Pueblos Falls to No. 1 Rowland in CIF 2A Quarterfinals

Girls Basketball

One of the best Dos Pueblos girls basketball seasons in several years came to an end Wednesday night, as the Chargers fell to top-seeded Rowland, 50-31, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A quarterfinals.

Rowland used solid shooting to pull away from Dos Pueblos in the second quarter. Farrah Castillo and 6-foot Tianna Eaton led the Raiders to a 13-4 advantage and opened up a 23-13 halftime lead. Castillo scored 9 of the Raiders' next 11 points.

Dos Pueblos trailed by 12 after three quarters and was outscored 13-6 in the final stanza. Senior Devin Staggs led DP with 10 points

Farrah Castillo led the Raiders with 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting and Eaton had 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Rowland (25-2) advances to the semifinals against Agoura. Dos Pueblos finishes the season 17-7.