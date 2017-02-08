Dos Pueblos Can’t Hold Off Buena in League Finale

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 20-2 first-quarter lead at Buena, but the Bulldogs clawed back and beat the Chargers, 54-43, in a Channel League girls basketball finale on Wednesday.

The loss dropped DP to fourth place in the league at 3-5.

Buena knocked down four three-pointers in the fourth quarter to spoil DP's chances of finishing in a second-place tie with Santa Barbara and Buena. The Bulldogs take second at 5-3 and Santa Barbara is third at 4-4.

"This was a bitter pill to swallow for our team," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "However, we have no choice but to ball it up like an old paper towel and toss it in the trash basket."

Aaliyah Staples-West had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Skyer Ramos had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Jelly Orozco had 12 points, seven assists and seven steals for Buena.

Holly Barrera scored 17 points to lead the Chargers, who finish the regular season at 19-6. They'll learn their CIF playoff draw on Sunday.