Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy to be Featured in NOVA Documentary “School of the Future”

By Rebecca Summers for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation | September 9, 2016 | 2:30 p.m.

On Sept. 14, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy will be featured in a PBS documentary titled "NOVA: School of the Future."

Produced by WGBH Boston and Nova – the most-watched prime-time science series in the U.S. ​– School of the Future takes an in-depth look at changing educational landscapes across the country, including those inside the DPEA.

The public is invited to a live screening of the documentary to be held at the Elings Performing Arts Center at DPHS on Wednesday evening, Sept. 14.

The show begins at 9 p.m.

It will also air on the Southern California PBS affiliate KOCE at the same time.

In related news, DPEA Director Amir Abo-Shaeer has been invited to speak at the 2nd Annual White House Next Generation High School Summit on Sept. 12, 2016.

Shaeer, along with DPEA 2016 alumni Madison Pickett, will travel to Washington, DC, to be part of a panel discussion in connection with the "NOVA: School of the

Future" documentary.

Pickett is currently a freshman at MIT, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

In addition to being a panelist for the documentary, Shaeer will be speaking in sessions about project-and design-based education in the United States.

The all-day event highlights students, educators, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs who are reinventing the high school experience to better empower students to seize opportunities in today’s economy, and prepare students for success in college and career.

U.S. Department of Education and White House staff will be among the participants.

DPEA already embodies many of the goals identified with the Next Generation High School Initiative.

According to White House policy advisors last year, the 2015 summit grew out of a drive to re-vision America’s high schools so that students “graduate with skills and abilities aligned with the needs of a global economy.”

They noted that the President has called for a national effort to create more "schools that incorporate personalized learning, work-based learning experiences, deeper ties to post-secondary, and include a focus on expanding STEM opportunities for girls and other groups of students who are underrepresented in these high-growth, well-paying fields."

– Rebecca Summers is executive director of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.

 
