Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Dos Pueblos Thunders Past Cabrillo in 65-0 Rout

By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 1, 2017 | 10:55 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos defense was overpowering against visiting Cabrillo on Friday night, forcing eight turnovers en route to a thunderous 65-0 victory at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

Defensive back Michael Elbert picked off two Conquistador passes and tailback Erick Lopez rushed through to the end zone on two dive plays to lead the Charger attack. Dos Pueblos capitalized on a slew of Conquistador turnovers that allowed it to start deep in Cabrillo territory for most of its possessions.

“We did the same thing we always do,” Chargers head coach Nate Mendoza said proudly after the win. “We tried to have a lot of sessions in practices where our guys would work on stripping the ball.”

The sizable Dos Pueblos defensive line was active in doing just that, forcing Conquistador ball carriers into numerous fumbles that fueled the offense. By halftime, the Chargers, led 44-0.

Mendoza emphasized that his players continue to work hard in the second half, but not to run up the score.

“The main focus was getting our guys on the field and getting them time to play,” he said.   

Another Charger highlight came early in the third quarter, when backup quarterback Mason Boelter (who relieved starter Jake Ramirez after an excellent first half) threw quickly after the snap to receiver Baylor Huyck, who broke past a few flailing safeties for a 62-yard touchdown. It was a rare big offensive play for the Chargers, who relied mostly on an overpowering defensive effort to dominate the Conquistadors.

Mendoza said he was most proud of his team’s zero turnovers compared to the five it had in a loss to San Juan Hills last week. The only interruption to the team’s attack came between the first and second quarter, when a small drone flying in the night sky above the players — a violation of CIF rules — caused a 10-minute delay to the game.

First-year Cabrillo head coach A.J. Pateras was visibly — and audibly — frustrated as his offense sputtered through turnover after turnover in the first half. 

“We’re a young team — we have nine seniors, so a lot of these things are new things for our kids,” Pateras said. "It’s just about teaching habits and getting them to believe it and trust it. And challenging them to care."

Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 