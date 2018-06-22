Dos Pueblos Water Polo Loses Playoff Opener in Overtime

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos suffered a 12-8 overtime loss at Glendale Hoover in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 boys water polo playoffs.

The Chargers led 4-1 at halftime but got outscored 6-3 in the second half and went into overtime tied 7-7.

Goalie Ben Cable came up with a huge save in the last minute of the fourth period to send the game into overtime, stopping a point-blank shot after a breakaway. Cable made 14 saves in the game.

Hoover took its first lead of the game (8-7) at the 1:05 mark of the first overtime period and added a second goal for a 9-7 lead.

DP's Dylan Elliott made it 9-8 with his fourth goal of the game. But the Pacific League champions responded with three unanswered goals and eliminated the Chargers (15-15).