Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Falls in Big West Semis, Jeopardizing NCAA Hopes

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | November 9, 2016 | 10:14 p.m.

North Division champion UC Santa Barbara was knocked out of the Big West Tournament on Wednesday night after suffering a 2-1 loss to visiting Cal State Fullerton in the semifinal round.

The Gauchos (10-7-3) fell behind 2-0. They put in a solid second half that culminated in Kevin Feucht's 11th goal of the season, but ultimately couldn't overcome the two-goal deficit.

Despite notching a fourth consecutive Big West regular season championship, the Gauchos are unlikely to advance to the NCAA Tournament due to an RPI in the mid-80s range.

The Titans (10-8-4) advance to the Big West Championship,  which will be played on Saturday evening at Cal State Northridge. In last year's Big West title game at Harder Stadium, Cal State Fullerton pulled out a 1-0 win against the Gauchos.

"We picked a bad night to not play very well," said UCSB head coach Tim Vom Steeg. "We were a little flat at the start and just couldn't get things going. We fought, as this team has done all year, and then we get the goal back in the second half. We had enough looks to try and tie that game and go to overtime, but it just didn't happen."

Forward Rei Dorwart capitalized on that momentum in the ninth minute for CSF,  playing a 1-2 with teammate Ruben Alvarez at the top of the UCSB box before driving a shot into the top right corner past keeper Brandon Berke, who started in place of the injured Titouan Le Roux.

Knowing its season was on the line, UCSB came out with an aggressive approach in the second half. Unfortunately, a defensive lapse extended their deficit.

CSF midfielder Robert Coronado started the play by serving into the box from the right side in the 50th minute. The Gauchos attempted to clear the cross out, but their header bounced off another defender and landed right at the feet of Ross McPhie, who was able to quickly slot to Berke's left to make it 2-0.

Right after that score, UCSB threw caution to the wind and started committing more players forward, resulting in their best period of the game.

The hard work paid off in the 64th minute when freshman forward Noah Billingsley was able to get around his defender down the right wing and send in a low cross through the six-yard box. CSF keeper Davis Elias came out to try and block the cross, but only got a piece of it before Feucht, the Big West Midfielder of the Year, pounced on it and tapped it in to the net.

UCSB had a pair of golden opportunities to tie the game in the ensuing 10 minutes. Billingsley had the team's best look, getting his head on a pass while in the six, but his shot went just wide of the far post. A few moments later, Feucht was able to get a left-footed volley on a bouncing ball from close range, but it climbed just over the bar.

With the Titans holding everyone back, UCSB dominated possession in a frenzied final three minutes, leading to a couple corners and an ambitious header from Nick DePuy, but ultimately the Gauchos couldn't produce the needed equalizer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 