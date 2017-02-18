Dos Pueblos Works Overtime to Get Past Saugus, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos and Saugus went toe-to-toe like a couple of prize fighters in their CIF-Southern Section Division 2A second-round boys basketball playoff game Saturday in Goleta.

The Chargers landed a key blow in the last seconds of regulation to stay alive in the hotly contested game and delivered the knockout punches in overtime to pull out a 75-65 victory in front of a frenzied crowd at Sovine Gym.

The victory puts DP into a Tuesday night quarterfinal at second-seeded Capistrano Valley. The Chargers lost by two against them on a neutral court in mid-January.

Diego Riker provided the clutch shot that allowed DP to continue its magical season. Down 60-58 with a minute to play and the shot clock down to its last second, the senior hit a tough, 12-foot turnaround, fade-away jumper from the left side as the shot clock buzzer went off.

“I was dribbling around and I didn’t want to pass to anybody because I didn’t want a turnover, so I just let it go and hoped it went in,” Riker said of the big shot.

“I do practice fadeaways sometimes, not exactly that shot, but it went in and I’m happy.”

His teammate, Cyrus Wallace, was impressed.

“I told him, ‘How did you make that shot,’” he said. “That was a huge shot.”

Saugus still had 24 seconds to go back ahead. Slick guard Anthony McIntyre drove the lane and put up a shot that was blocked by DP’s defensive warrior, Thomas Jimenez, with 2.1 seconds left. Jimenez got the ball and threw a long pass that was intercepted by Luke Bodeau of the Centurions. He cast off a desperation shot that fell way short at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Dylan Shugart got DP off to a great start by knocking down a three-pointer on the first possession of the extra period. He clapped his hands and yelled to get his teammates’ attention, and they got him the ball in the far left corner. He squared up and nailed the shot for a 63-60 lead, DP’s biggest since it led 51-48 at the end of the third quarter.

Saugus had a chance to tie the score but it missed three of four free throws in its next two possessions.

The Chargers made the visitors pay for those misses. Jimenez posted up down low, scored, was fouled and completed the three-point play to make it 66-61 with 1:43 left.

Wallace made two free throws and then converted a three-point play after a steal and a drive for a layup. That put DP ahead 71-61, and its student section started singing, “Hey, heeey, hey, goood byyyyyye.”

Wallace said it was perseverance that made the difference.

“We just came from a situation like this against Buena in an overtime setting,” he said. “And we just knew they weren’t going to let up and we weren’t going to let up either, especially in our house.”

Coach Joe Zamora, his head still spinning from the emotional win, said, “I’m really proud of my guys. As you can see, they don’t give up.”

It was a tremendous team effort by the Chargers, who improved to 22-4. Wallace led a balanced attack with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds. Shugart knocked down three three-pointers and scored 15 points and Riker had 12 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Marcellous Gossett recorded a double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

DP also got important contributions off the bench from Colton Huyck and Daniel Arzate.

“This setting and fast pace takes a lot out of us, so we have to have a good bench to support us,” Wallace said. “They play a big role on our team.”

Zamora explained it away as a team effort.

“It’s not just going to be one guy,” he said. “I’m speechless right now because there were so many emotions going on in this game. But I told them when we went in the overtime, we were at Buena and we won that game in overtime and we’re going to win this at home.”

McIntyre was tremendous for Saugus. He scored several times by slithering past defenders in transition and finished with 20 points. His younger brother, Adam, scored 14 in the second quarter before he banged his forehead on the floor while diving after a loose ball with DP’s Jimenez. He didn’t return in the second half.

The Centurions also were hurt by foul trouble on Zach Phipps, one of their top scorers. He picked up three fouls in the first quarter and was hit with a fourth early in the third. He scored eight points. Bodeau provided a big lift off the bench with 15 points.

Saugus finished the year at 18-10.

The game was close throughout against the evenly matched teams. Dos Pueblos led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and Saugus went ahead 32-28 at halftime.

The Chargers got it going in the third quarter as Shugart hit a pair of threes and Riker buried his first trey of the night. He also had a key steal that led to a Wallace three-point play to put the Chargers ahead 47-45. Riker scored again and Huyck made a big basket to give them a 51-48 advantage going into the the fourth quarter.

Anthony McIntyre hit a three, Phipps made one free throw and McIntyre slipped through the defense for a layup to rally the Centurions, 54-53.

Gossett came up clutch for DP. He made a free throw and then stole the ball and went in for a layup to put the Chargers back in the lead 56-53. Bodeau tied it for Saugus before Shugart made an 18-footer. The Centurions leveled the score again on another Bodeau basket.

A DP foul on a shot-block attempt put Saugus on the free-throw line, but it missed both free throws. But Phipps got the offensive rebound and the team called time out. McIntyre ran a beautiful pick and roll with Bodeau, giving the Centurions a 60-58 lead with 1:05 left in regulation.

Riker and Jimenez then pulled off their end-of-regulation heroics to send the game into overtime.

