Dr. Christian Guier Joins Orthopedic Institute of Santa Barbara

It was a festive evening as Dr. William R. Gallivan Jr. and the Orthopedic Institute of Santa Barbara (OISB) team welcomed new staff member Dr. Christian A. Guier, during their annual holiday celebration held in a party tent connected to the OISB offices at 320 W. Junipero St.

Dr. Guier will be directing FastTrack Orthopedics, a new orthopedic walk-in clinic at OISB.

A graduate of McGill University Medical School in Montreal, Canada, Dr. Guier’s credentials include a history in orthopedic surgery in Montreal, San Francisco, and Jackson, Wyo., as well as physician and surgeon to the French National Ski Team – World Cup Circuit.

Dr. Guier is board certified, and has held appointments on numerous boards and committees, as well as receiving various honors and awards.

His activities and interests have included preserving the Africa rainforest ecosystems; and hockey in Wyoming, San Diego, and Montreal, where he was on the faculty of medicine at McGill University.

“This seems like a situation that was meant to be from my first meeting with Bill Gallivan," said Dr. Guier. “The more we talked, the more it seemed like a win-win for everyone.

“My significant other Lisa Plowman, and my son Luc and I are busy settling into our new home in Santa Barbara, and I am looking forward to working with Dr. Gallivan and his professional team at OISB.”

Dr. Gallivan, Jr. is a board certified, fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon. Since opening his practice in 1992, he has focused on sports medicine and total joint replacement. He was the first surgeon on the West Coast to use Computer Assisted Surgery (CAS) to perform hip resurfacing.

He also utilizes Navigation for the minimally invasive total hip and knee replacement surgeries he performs. With a comprehensive approach, he has developed a Rapid Recovery program.

For information on OISB and the FastTrack Orthopedic Walk-in Clinic visit www.gallivanmd.com or call 805-220-6020.

— Bonnie Carroll for Orthopedic Institute of Santa Barbara.