Driver Seriously Hurt in Highway 101 Rollover Crash Near Gaviota

A driver was seriously injured Tuesday in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Highway 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford Explorer overturned several times and came to rest in a ditch off the roadway, the CHP said.

The driver, a woman reportedly in her early 50s who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

She reportedly suffered head and leg injuries, but her name and condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

