An Hour After 3.5 Earthquake Jolts Southern Santa Barbara County, 3.1 Quake Strikes

Two minor earthquakes shook southern Santa Barbara County on Sunday morning.

A 3.5-magnitude temblor struck at 10:55 a.m. near Montecito, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter reportedly was less than 2 miles south-southwest of Montecito at a depth of about 8 miles, officials said.

An hour later, at 11:56 a.m., a second jolt was felt, this one with a magnitude of 3.1 and in the same area.

People reported feeling the quakes throughout the South Coast and in Lompoc, according to information submitted to the USGS website.

