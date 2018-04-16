Emergency Preparedness: A Noozhawk Special Report

This is the index to Noozhawk’s Emergency Preparedness project, a multiweek series exploring proper preparations, readiness and safety precautions before, during and after the next disaster strikes Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton; managing editor Giana Magnoli; North County editor Janene Scully; reporters Sam Goldman and Brooke Holland; special projects editor Melinda Johnson; associate editors Marcia Heller and Michelle Nelson; and publisher Bill Macfadyen were all involved in the project.
The project is supported by the Santa Barbara County Aware & Prepare Initiative, the presenting sponsor; Southern California Edison, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Barbara Street Medicine, the lead sponsors; and several tiered sponsors, including the City of Goleta, Village Properties, Santa Barbara County VOAD, Safety First and Santa Barbara Equine Transportation.
Day One
» Preparedness on All Levels Is Crucial During Major Disasters
» Santa Barbara County’s Aware & Prepare Program Alerts Citizens About Disasters
» Emergency Response Training Ensures Citizens Have the Skills to Care for Themselves and Others
» Finding Information is Key Before, During and After Any Emergency
» In Case of Emergency, Pack a Safety Kit for Your Car
Day Two
» Preparing for an Earthquake Goes Far Beyond ‘Stop, Drop and Hold On’
» Santa Barbara County Agencies, Hospitals Plan and Drill for Every Emergency Situation
Day Three
» Make a Plan Now to Protect Yourself and Your Home Before a Flood Occurs
» Create, Review, Update Evacuation Plans for Home and Neighborhood
Day Four
» 100-Foot Buffer Zones Key to Keeping Wildfires from Your Home
» Red Cross, Direct Relief Play Crucial Role in Local Emergency Planning and Response
» Know What to Do if the Rare Tornado Should Touch Down in Southern California
Day Five
» In Preparing for Emergencies, Knowing What You’re Doing Is Key When at Sea
Day Six
» Disabled Face More Challenges in Remaining Safe During Disasters
» Surviving Natural Disasters Requires Planning for the Worst
Day Seven
» Noozhawk’s Printable Emergency Preparedness Resources Guide
Day Eight
» Amateur Radio Operators Play Vital Communication Role During Emergencies
» Medical Reserve Corps Ready To Respond In Santa Barbara County Emergencies
Day Nine
» For Utility Companies, Disaster Preparation Begins Far in Advance of Emergencies
» Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster Group Ready To Assist Victims of Emergencies
» Listos Teaches Disaster Preparedness with a Spanish Language Curriculum
