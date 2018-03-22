Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
Southern California Edison crews respond to downed power lines following a wildfire.
Special Reports

For Utility Companies, Disaster Preparation Begins Far in Advance of Emergencies

Utilities serving Santa Barbara County — including SoCal Edison and PG&E — have procedures for preempting and responding to a number of disasters
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 27, 2017 | 8:40 p.m.
<p>The Amateur Radio Emergency Services radio room at the Santa Barbara County Emergency Operations Center in Santa Barbara allows operators to communicate with Lompoc, Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley during crisis situations. During an emergency, ARES operators may be assigned to city Emergency Operation Centers, hospitals, clinics and other locations as needed.</p>

Amateur Radio Operators Play Vital Communication Role During Emergencies

<p>Lompoc Valley Medical Center sets up disaster tents during its October 2016 PreparAthon.</p>

Santa Barbara County Agencies, Hospitals Plan and Drill for Every Emergency Situation

 
 

More News

Behind the Scenes With the Emergency Public Information Communicators (EPIC)

By Gina DePinto | April 13, 2017 | 12:21 p.m.

Listos Teaches Disaster Preparedness with a Spanish Language Curriculum

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | April 2, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.

Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster Group Ready To Assist Victims of Emergencies

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 1, 2017 | 4:30 p.m.

Emergency Preparedness: A Noozhawk Special Report

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | March 31, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

Medical Reserve Corps Ready To Respond In Santa Barbara County Emergencies

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 26, 2017 | 11:20 p.m.

Noozhawk’s Printable Emergency Preparedness Resources Guide

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | March 23, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

Disabled Face More Challenges in Remaining Safe During Disasters

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 19, 2017 | 7:35 p.m.

Surviving Natural Disasters Requires Planning for the Worst

By Green Shoot Media | March 19, 2017 | 11:37 a.m.

In Preparing for Emergencies, Knowing What You’re Doing Is Key When at Sea

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 15, 2017 | 3:55 p.m.
News Releases

Tsunamis: Know Your Risk, Know What to Do

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | March 15, 2017 | 1:36 p.m.

100-Foot Buffer Zones Key to Keeping Wildfires from Your Home

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 12, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

Red Cross, Direct Relief Play Crucial Role in Local Emergency Planning and Response

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 12, 2017 | 11:45 p.m.

 
 