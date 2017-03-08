Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:23 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Make a Plan Now to Protect Yourself and Your Home Before a Flood Occurs

Residents in flood-prone areas should purchase flood insurance and everyone should have an emergency kit — just in case

Residents make their way through floodwaters in Goleta during a winter storm in 1952.

Residents make their way through floodwaters in Goleta during a winter storm in 1952. (Goleta Water District file photo)

< 230 > of 6
The Santa Barbara Airport experiences flooding in 1967.

The Santa Barbara Airport experiences flooding in 1967. (Santa Barbara Airport file photo)

< 231 > of 6
Areas of Goleta were heavily flooded during 1995.

Areas of Goleta were heavily flooded during 1995. (City of Goleta file photo)

< 233 > of 6
The Santa Barbara Airport area was inundated with flooding in 1995.

The Santa Barbara Airport area was inundated with flooding in 1995. (Santa Barbara Airport file photo)

< 232 > of 6
A flash flood below the Sherpa Fire burn area washed away cabins and vehicles at El Capitan Canyon camping resort on the Gaviota coast during a powerful storm on Jan. 20, 2017.

A flash flood below the Sherpa Fire burn area washed away cabins and vehicles at El Capitan Canyon camping resort on the Gaviota coast during a powerful storm on Jan. 20, 2017. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk file photo)

< 234 > of 6
The Goleta intersection of Hollister and Fairview avenues was flooded during a heavy storm on Feb. 17, 2017.

The Goleta intersection of Hollister and Fairview avenues was flooded during a heavy storm on Feb. 17, 2017. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk file photo)

< 229 > of 6
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 8, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

Flash floods are the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, according to Yolanda McGlinchey, Emergency Services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

Developing plans and preparing before a flood can help you survive when the waters rise.

        |  Emergency Preparedness 2017  |  Complete Series Index  |

McGlinchey offers these recommendations to help people get ready:

First, know your flood risk.

“If you are near a creek or an area prone to flooding, get sandbags early, get flood insurance and keep an ear out for the weather,” McGlinchey said.

Usually, she noted, Santa Barbara County’s heavy rain season runs from January to March.

Second, make a flood emergency plan.

Make it a priority to build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash and first-aid supplies, McGlinchey said.

She recommends that residents buy flood insurance.

“Don’t get the flood insurance a few days before you find out there’s a big rain,” McGlinchey said. “If you build or buy in an area that floods, insurance is crucial.”

Remember flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, she cautioned.

Other recommendations include:

» Familiarize yourself with local emergency plans.

» Know where to go and how to get there should you need to get to higher ground, the highest level of a building or to evacuate.

» Stay tuned to phone alerts, TV or radio for weather updates, emergency instructions or evacuation orders.

» Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

» If floodwaters rise around your car, but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground.

» Do not leave the vehicle and enter moving water.

» Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

“Stay home,” McGlinchey advised. “A little bit of water can kill or pick you up off the side of the road. You can’t keep driving the same way (as) during dry weather.”

If there is a chance of flash flooding, she said, move immediately to higher ground.

Also avoid camping or parking along creeks, streams and rivers during heavy rainfall storms.

“These areas can flood quickly and with little warning,” McGlinchey said.

        |  Emergency Preparedness 2017  |  Complete Series Index  |

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 