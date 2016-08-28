Serendipity, Determination and Vision Turned Santa Barbara’s Elings Park into Community Treasure

230-acre campus a hub of diverse activities and recreation opportunities that intersects with locals of all ages

[Noozhawk’s note: First in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation.]

Thirty years before the federal government began reclaiming and rehabilitating contaminated lands, Santa Barbara-area citizens were transforming a 97-acre landfill into a magnet for public recreation, fitness and special events.

Today, 230-acre Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road, is the community’s most diverse recreational facility, and the largest privately funded park in the nation.

“There was a real civic imperative that motivated the nonprofit community, public sector and corporate sector to build this thing, and here we are — decades later — still evolving,” said Mike Nelson, executive director of the Elings Park Foundation.

The park, bordered on two sides by Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive, might be most widely recognized as the jumping off point — literally — for paragliders and hang gliders on its south bluffs.

Others have been drawn to the five athletic playing fields, including three softball diamonds that serve some 900 players on 75 adult teams.

The park also includes a BMX track, radio-controlled car and airplane facilities, wedding venues, tennis courts, an amphitheater, an off-leash dog park and veterans memorials, along with plentiful hiking, biking and equestrian trails.

“The park has grown in a wonderful way,” Marcia Constance, a long-time Elings Park board member, told Noozhawk.

“Godric Grove is a lovely oak grove with wonderful views. Past the office, there are some wonderful overlooks, green lawn areas, the amphitheater, a wonderful wooden deck for picnics plus an incredible sculpture donated by the Bryant family in honor of their son.”

The sculpture, by artist John Fischer, was donated by local businessman Bob Bryant and his family in honor of son Danny, who died of a drug overdose in 1985.

South Coast civic leader Jerry Harwin first set his sights on park development in the 1960s when he was serving as chairman of the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission. One night spent camping on the Las Positas property with his grandson was all it took to get the ball rolling.

In January 1965, he met with fellow PARC commissioners Caesar Uyesaka and Foster Pratt to discuss the property’s potential, and by April, the search for funding was on.

Although built on city land, Las Positas Park’s development was predicated on the facility being built, run and maintained by a nonprofit organization.

Harwin served as the first chairman of the Elings Park Foundation, and secured funding for the park’s initial landscaping from the landfill site’s reserve, a state bond and from the city’s park capital improvement fund.

In October 1972, the Las Positas tennis courts were opened as Phase I of the project. The courts didn’t become a part of the park until 2010 when the city leased the facility to the foundation as a cost-savings measure.

The next two decades would see the expansion of facilities funded by millions of dollars in grants and donations.

On Dec. 1, 1984, 140 runners and 100 spectators descended upon the as-of-yet-unopened park for its first public sporting event.

The following year, the park opened to the public and, with financial support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Tuohy Foundation and Texaco, an array of advances was made:

» Ground was broken on the first soccer fields.

» Singleton Day Camp was officially opened.

» The Santa Barbara County Veterans Walk and Terrace of Remembrance was approved and funded.

» Additional donations were made for the construction of a children’s play area and Pananides Overlook.

It was curiosity that led to the next major expansion, the acquisition of the neighboring property in the late 1990s. Constance and a friend were attending a gathering in the park when they looked toward the ocean across property owned by the Society of Jesus, a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers better known as the Jesuits.

“It’s just the most incredible piece of property” Constance recalled. “We wondered who owned it, found out it belonged to the Jesuits and, in the meantime, I serendipitously met a first cousin who was a Jesuit priest at Our Lady of Sorrows (Catholic Church) downtown.”

She and the priest hiked to the top of the property, which had been donated to the Jesuits some years earlier.

“They had been approached by countless developers to turn that land into housing, condos, other developments, but we felt it should be part of the park,” Constance said. “He (the priest) wrote to his superiors, who also felt it really should be used by the public.”

The land was purchased for $2.5 million, $1 million of which was donated back to the foundation.

In 1999, entrepreneur and philanthropist Virgil Elings donated $1.5 million to the foundation’s endowment fund.

“An employee came in and said, ‘Do something useful with your money,’” Elings told Noozhawk. “He was hang-gliding off the hill over there, and the Jesuit deal wasn’t going through, so he was going to lose his hill.”

The park was ultimately renamed in honor of Elings.

“You have to save this stuff or it’ll turn into standard housing,” he said. “Someone has to do something. I think things get done because someone really wants it done and is willing to lose some money doing it.”

Park programs expanded to include day camps, facility rentals for public and private events, and partnerships with UC Santa Barbara and other organizations to provide educational programs.

In 2002, the foundation’s plan to build an intergenerational center for child and elder care and a community center was denied by the city.

In 2003, the Elings Park Dog Owners Group was established to provide access to the park while also supporting park infrastructure through use fees. Today, EPDOG has more than 700 members.

In 2009, the foundation was denied plans for a major expansion of facilities that could have included a swimming pool, community center, additional soccer fields, relocation of the BMX track, zip lines and more.

The park remains undeterred as it continues to make the most out of its unique property.

“If you look across the nation, you’ll see all kinds of public facilities, railroad rights of way, landfills being converted to public space,” Nelson said.

“What’s remarkable is this community was thinking about that clear back in ’65, and then pulled it off.”

