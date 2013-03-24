Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Ex-NRA President Sandy Froman to Discuss ‘Gun Control or Government Control’ at Forum

By Angelina Dettamanti for the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society | March 24, 2013 | 8:01 p.m.

Sandy Froman
The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society will feature Sandra Froman, past president of the National Rifle Association, at its next Santa Barbara Tea Party Critical Speaker Series forum.

The topic of the forum is “Gun Control or Government Control: Common Sense & the Constitution,” and it will take place April 13 in the El Cabrillo Room of the Santa Barbara Hyatt Hotel, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

With 47 anti-gun and anti-hunting bills currently in the Legislature, on top of anti-gun proposals in Congress, the topic is very timely.

The program begins at 6 p.m. April 13 with a Mix & Mingle, followed by Froman’s talk at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person in advance, and $15 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets online through PayPal, or call 805.967.7520. Checks can be mailed to Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society, 5710 Hollister Ave., No. 208, Goleta 93117.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.

— Angelina Dettamanti represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.

 

