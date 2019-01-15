Downtown Santa Barbara’s De La Guerra Plaza Could Get Makeover, Host Farmers’ Market

Current Saturday Farmers' Market site at Cota and Santa Barbara streets is being considered for new police station

De La Guerra Plaza could become the home for the soon-to-be displaced Farmers' Market, according to a plan under consideration by the city of Santa Barbara.

City leaders want to build the new police station at the site of the current Saturday Farmers' Market, on the corner of the Cota and Santa Barbara streets, and then move the market to De La Guerra Plaza, which is between City Hall and Casa de la Guerra.

The plaza is currently used for a popular mercado during the annual Old Spanish Days festival and is a frequent venue for political events.

Brad Hess, the city project manager, said Santa Barbara would want to level out the plaza — which has a loop of parking and a lawn in the middle — so that cars, pedestrians and bicycles would be on the same level.

"The general concept is to raise everything to curb level," Hess said at Tuesday's council meeting.

The council voted 6-0 to spend $40,000 with Suzanne Elledge Planning and Permitting Services on public outreach services for the city's plaza revitalization plans.

"There is some general excitement about the potential that could be there for us," said Sam Edelman, general manager of the The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association. "It could potentially work if it is done the right way and converted into a center of town concept. This is a crucial element to this Santa Barbara community."

Santa Barbara plans to build a new police station to replace its current headquarters at 215 E. Figueroa Street, which is too small for its current workforce and is not seismically safe.

Planners want to built a new building on city-owned land downtown, and house police department functions under one roof.

“It is critical to the sustainability of the police force that they are consolidated,” said architect Brian Cearnal. "If we try to separate the functions, we are going to end up spending more money and being less efficient.”

Hess said it's best to start over in a new location rather than move into an existing building, such as the vacant Macy's or the soon-to-be vacant Sears stores.

"The challenge with Macy is that it is enormous," Hess said. "It is too big for what we need."

The Sears in La Cumbre Plaza is considered too far away from downtown, he added.

The city has narrowed potential sites to two — the Cota and Santa Barbara streets parking lot, and area that houses the Louise Lowry Davis Center, the 1235 Teen Center and Spencer Adams Park — and the Planning Commission has recommended the former for the estimated $80-million project.

The City Council is expected to vote on the plaza revitalization plans and police station plans later this year.

Santa Barbara resident Nancy Bertelsen said building the police station near the Farmers' Market is an ideal scenario.

"I think De La Guerra Plaza is a great location for our market," said Bertelsen, who frequently buys fresh produce for her family. "It makes it nice to be close to the police station."

Councilman Randy Rowse said he supports the potential move.

"This is a fabulous opportunity that we have been looking at for a long time," Rowse said. "The Farmers' Market is an essential element to the revitalization of downtown."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.